According to The New York Times, the former Empire star tried to convince a Chicago jury today "that he did not orchestrate a racist and homophobic hate crime against himself but, instead, was the victim of both a real attack and the police’s rush to judgment in charging him." Prosecutors have alleged that Smollett staged the attack because he wasn't happy with the way Fox treated a threatening letter he received at the studio. But Smollett in his testimony he was happy in his role as Jamal Lyon and, asked directly, said he had no problem with Fox. Earlier Monday, former Empire showrunner Brett Mahoney testified that the show had actually taken the letter “very seriously,” and provided Smollett with additional security.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO