By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — As you might imagine just by looking at him or by speaking to him for 15 seconds, Mike Vrabel is not a huge Twitter guy. He’s only 46 years old, but he definitely comes from the old school. So the pull of social media doesn’t seem to be too strong with him. Yet with his Titans on their bye week, Vrabel was all atwitter on Sunday night, and he couldn’t help but get into what may qualify as a bit of a bickering match with the NFL. It came after Travis Kelce made a catch across the middle...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO