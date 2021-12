Washington State has done an admirable job coming together after head coach Nick Rolovich’s mid-season firing. The controversy surrounding Rolovich has galvanized the Cougars to a degree and they are playing as well as they have all season. They are second in the Pac-12 in pass yards per game, and after committing twelve turnovers in the first six games of the season, they have just five in their last five. Per our friends over at CougCenter, WSU is the most improved team in the Pac-12 in the second half of the season in points per opportunity (points you score after crossing your opponent’s 40-yard line).

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO