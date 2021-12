While no area teams made it to the state championship games this season, there were plenty of talented individuals who helped their teams to outstanding seasons. Burlington had its first winning season in 13 years and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012. WACO went undefeated in the regular season, winning a district title and advanced to the Class 8-Man state quarterfinals. Wapello went 6-3 and put together a solid season, while Winfield-Mount Union and Fort Madison were in the playoff hunt until the final week.

