ArtPlace America shows why culture matters to communities

Innovations and Risks Innovations and risks are the main forces behind any startup vision. They offer founders the right frame of mind -- that with an idea you can reach global influence and growth. This seemed impossible only a few decades ago. The stories that these innovators tell are how we imagine and shape our future. Evgeny Kayumov, a founder of several IT-related companies, has been inspired by the visions many startups share. “The digital world of startups is not limited by a physical location or other such circumstances. This is what inspired me the most. Just a decade ago it was a selected few living and working in this way, but today it’s the majority of Earth’s population is impacted in one way or another by this. Another great thing is the mentality to always be looking for new ways to achieve a certain result. This mentality is encouraged in the startup culture. Adventurism can increase the efficiency of any team.” Usually, startups are initiated with an upfront mission to achieve some ambitious goal like treating illnesses with AI or changing the financial industry with tech. While these targets are challenging and have a great potential for reward, they also come with great risks. This is why startups are all about taking those risks, and inevitably failing on the way. Here, failure is not a punishment but an opportunity to learn and grow. An unshakable belief in what they do, and the stamina to take risks is the key to the success of teams behind the most successful startups. It’s the main factor for why the progress can be achieved in a startup in a short time when is rarely possible in other settings.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO