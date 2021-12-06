ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

ArtPlace America shows why culture matters to communities

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a decade ending last December, ArtPlace America sprinkled $150 million across the nation, backing a kaleidoscope of projects. The goal: prove that...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
baconsrebellion.com

Young Peoples’ Attitudes About America Show that the Nation is Reaping What the Left has Sown

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”. Clearly, parents have not done so successfully. The Left has. For a dramatic lesson in what the young have learned about America at enormous public and private expense, please see the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics Harvard Youth Poll Fall 2021 Top Trends and Takeaways, published yesterday. The poll of more than 2,000 18- to 29-year-olds was taken between October 26 and November 8 of this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
North Dallas Gazette

New N’COBRA study finds genetic damage from historical racism linked to poor health and transgenerational trauma in Black Americans

CHICAGO – When the wounds are caused by generations of racism, it takes a group like the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) to do the necessary deep cleaning. Since 1987, N’COBRA has been the leading mass coalition dedicated to obtaining Reparations for African descendants in America. Most recently, their work has been recognized by the MacArthur Foundation for their cutting-edge efforts.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#Artplace America
Washington Post

A family confronts White privilege

In the final installment of our series Teens in America, what it sounds like for the family of one 17-year-old to confront White privilege and racism. With Thanksgiving coming up this week, a lot of us might be feeling anxious about seeing relatives we may not have seen in a while, especially if we don’t always see eye to eye with them. We might be bracing for some awkward conversations or even some intense debates around politics or what we’ve been seeing on the news.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Register-Guard

Why America's journey toward racial justice shouldn't include reparations

You’re reading the Opposing View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For Our View, read Explore reparations in housing, education and entrepreneurship to repair all America. America has been paying reparations for slavery for more than 160 years. President Abraham Lincoln recognized as much in his second inaugural address when he said, "Fervently do we pray that this mighty scourge...
SOCIETY
wrtv.com

'America's most racist town' works to erase stains of hatred

A man kneels next to Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Harrison, Arkansas’ downtown business district. In his right hand, he has a painting easel as he uses his left hand to carefully paint the word “Tunica” between two bricks on the side of the building. The man paints...
HARRISON, AR
hackernoon.com

Why is the Startup Culture Dominated by Tech?

Innovations and Risks Innovations and risks are the main forces behind any startup vision. They offer founders the right frame of mind -- that with an idea you can reach global influence and growth. This seemed impossible only a few decades ago. The stories that these innovators tell are how we imagine and shape our future. Evgeny Kayumov, a founder of several IT-related companies, has been inspired by the visions many startups share. “The digital world of startups is not limited by a physical location or other such circumstances. This is what inspired me the most. Just a decade ago it was a selected few living and working in this way, but today it’s the majority of Earth’s population is impacted in one way or another by this. Another great thing is the mentality to always be looking for new ways to achieve a certain result. This mentality is encouraged in the startup culture. Adventurism can increase the efficiency of any team.” Usually, startups are initiated with an upfront mission to achieve some ambitious goal like treating illnesses with AI or changing the financial industry with tech. While these targets are challenging and have a great potential for reward, they also come with great risks. This is why startups are all about taking those risks, and inevitably failing on the way. Here, failure is not a punishment but an opportunity to learn and grow. An unshakable belief in what they do, and the stamina to take risks is the key to the success of teams behind the most successful startups. It’s the main factor for why the progress can be achieved in a startup in a short time when is rarely possible in other settings.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Arts
ZDNet

International Day of Persons With Disabilities: What it is and why it matters

Established by the United Nations in 1992, the goal of the International Day of Persons With Disabilities is to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society. In 2021, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed on December 3. The United Nations...
SOCIETY
Washington Times

Why Christmas is good for America

I once interviewed Elyakim Haetzni, then a member of the Knesset, who told me that he always supported higher subsidies for religious education in Israel. I was puzzled. “Elyakim, you said you’re an agnostic. Isn’t that a contradiction?” I asked. “Not at all,” he replied. “Even though I’m not a believer myself, I know that religion makes my country stronger.”
FESTIVAL
Kansas Reflector

Audio Astra: We often say ‘political’ divide when we mean ‘cultural’ divide

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The Ghislaine Edition The Slate Political Gabfest, Dec. 9 Where do we go from here on COVID-19? Chillin’ in the Statehouse, Dec. 6 A […] The post Audio Astra: We often say ‘political’ divide when we mean ‘cultural’ divide appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
POLITICS
University of Dallas News

Drinking culture at UD: Why it matters

“No animal ever invented something so bad as drunkenness — or so good as drink.” This quote from G.K. Chesterton easily sums up what a proper drinking experience should be. I grew up in a secular college town, with a “normal” type of party scene. In comparison, the party culture...
LIFESTYLE
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Why Christmas matters ...

“Do not be afraid… Good news of Great Joy for all the people.”. How are we to process or even comprehend the absolute assurance of the above proclamation within our difficult and uncertain epochs as the quest for understanding becomes even more necessary in these intensified times? Self-evaluation and situational circumstances are most closely assessed and even the ability to find truth may be hindered by the emotional and psychological pressure which does so saturate the ability to simply function.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy