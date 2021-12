SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former South Dakota lawmaker calls Bob Dole’s life story “remarkable.”. The former U.S. Senator died Sunday. Dole served during World War II where he was wounded. He represented Kansas in the U.S. House for eight years and the Senate for nearly three decades. He also campaigned against former President Bill Clinton as the Republican presidential nominee in the 90s.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO