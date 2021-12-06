Colton Underwood opens up about new boyfriend

Colton Underwood has found love.

The former "Bachelor" star, who came out as gay in an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America" in April, is dating Jordan C. Brown.

In a recent interview with The New York Times , Underwood said he is "very happy and very in love" with Brown, a political strategist, and that they have been dating for several months.

Underwood, who turns 30 in January, even said their families have met.

"The easiest way for me to say it is that it was like me bringing a girl home," he recalled of his family meeting Brown. "Like, nobody batted an eye."

Over the weekend, Underwood took to Instagram to celebrate Brown's birthday and shared what he means to him.

"Happy birthday to my dog loving...Family man...Corn fed...Love," he wrote across four photos of Brown, the last one being of them together, in Instagram Stories that have since expired.

Underwood came out to his family in November 2020 and depicted the experience -- and the aftermath -- in a Netflix docu-series titled "Coming Out Colton."

The show also focuses on him navigating what it means to be a gay man in sports, as a Christian and as a public figure.

"It's been a journey for sure," Underwood told Robin Roberts in the "GMA" interview earlier this year, adding that he was "the happiest and healthiest" he's ever been.