During visit to Northland Workforce Training Center, Labor Secretary Walsh & Congressman Higgins discuss efforts to prepare workers for jobs of tomorrow

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited the Port of Los Angeles Tuesday to discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to smooth out the supply chain and keep the post-pandemic economy growing. (credit: U.S. Department Of Labor) Walsh was joined by port officials, the mayors of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and Long Beach Rep. Nanette Barragan. The visit comes a day after port officials again delayed a fee aimed at shipping containers that linger too long on the docks because cargo has been moving faster since the fees were announced. Pandemic lockdowns and the spread of COVID-19 put a...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO