U.S. Politics

During visit to Northland Workforce Training Center, Labor Secretary Walsh & Congressman Higgins discuss efforts to prepare workers for jobs of tomorrow

wnypapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild Back Better Act invests in training & advances opportunities to connect workers & employers. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined Congressman Brian Higgins for a tour of the Northland Workforce Training Center during a visit to Western New York on Monday. Federal leaders met with students, teachers and administrators to...

www.wnypapers.com

wnypapers.com

Higgins announces bills helping to connect veterans to employment opportunities

Congressman Brian Higgins announced the passage of S. 894 (the Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021) and H.R. 147 (the BRAVE Act). The pair of bills are intended to help connect veterans leaving active service to employment opportunities, including medical positions at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and apprenticeships nationwide.
U.S. POLITICS
Buffalo News

Labor Secretary says vaccinations key to curing worker shortage

U.S. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh believes more vaccinations are vital to resolving the worker shortage, especially in light of the new omicron variant. "What I'm trying to do is encourage people to get vaccinated," Walsh said during a visit to Buffalo on Monday. "A lot of people are still worried about going back to the workplace. They're concerned about their own personal health."
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Leaders break ground on new NFTA electric bus-charging station in Buffalo

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Congressman Brian Higgins on Monday visited the site of a future Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority charging station in Buffalo, to discuss the opportunities the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (“bipartisan infrastructure law”) can deliver to American communities and workers. The NFTA operates bus, light rail and airport transportation in Western New York, supporting 1,600 jobs in the Buffalo-Niagara Region.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. secretary of labor visits Buffalo to talk infrastructure

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Buffalo to talk about the Build Back Better Act and its implications on the area’s workforce. Walsh, joined by Rep. Brian Higgins, state Sen. Tim Kennedy and local leaders, toured the Northland Workforce Training Center to reference it as an example of how federal funding can boost job skills and opportunities.
BUFFALO, NY
Person
Brian Higgins
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Sen. Casey visits NEPIRC to discuss center’s success and importance of manufacturing

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) visited the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center on Nov. 23 to recognize the organization’s recent attainment of a Silver Award from the International Economic Development Council, the world’s largest association of economic development organizations and practitioners, for its COVID-19 Response, Readiness & Recovery services for regional manufacturers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cbslocal.com

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Says Build Back Better Will Help Retrain Workers For Pittsburgh’s Jobs Of The Future

PITTSBURG (KDKA) — U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said the president’s Build Back Better plan, now awaiting a Senate vote, is a job bill that will help this region. After passing the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden is urging the Senate to act before Christmas on his Build Back Better plan, the third and final leg of the stool he says is needed to modernize and revive the American economy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS LA

‘Long-Term Resilience’: Secretary Of Labor Marty Walsh Touts Biden Administration’s Efforts To Untangle Choked Supply Chain

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited the Port of Los Angeles Tuesday to discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to smooth out the supply chain and keep the post-pandemic economy growing. (credit: U.S. Department Of Labor) Walsh was joined by port officials, the mayors of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and Long Beach Rep. Nanette Barragan. The visit comes a day after port officials again delayed a fee aimed at shipping containers that linger too long on the docks because cargo has been moving faster since the fees were announced. Pandemic lockdowns and the spread of COVID-19 put a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Training#Economy#Western New York#Americans
FOXBusiness

November jobs report ‘doesn’t disappoint,’ recovery happening in 'strong manner,' US labor secretary says

U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh gave his response to the highly anticipated November jobs report largely missing expectations, on "Varney & Co." Friday. He told FOX Business’ David Asman that while "we still have a ways to go when we think about getting people back to work," the report "doesn't disappoint" him because he's looking at the bigger picture.
ECONOMY
businessjournaldaily.com

Educating and Training an EV Workforce

CANFIELD, Ohio — When Jessica Borza became executive director of the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition 10 years ago a lot of foundational work had to be done, she says. Much of that work was focused on getting on the same page with educational and training partners in regard to curriculum and industry recognized credentials.
CANFIELD, OH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
fox13news.com

Department of Labor raises federal contract workers’ minimum wage to $15 an hour

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the guaranteed minimum wage for federal contractors will be increased to $15 per hour beginning Jan. 30, 2022. The pay increase will impact new contracts with government agencies and was part of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden to lift the hourly rate for federal contractors from $10.95 in April.
BUSINESS
wnypapers.com

Hochul announces first-in-nation $539 million homeowner assistance fund to assist eligible New Yorkers at risk of foreclosure or displacement

Funding will help low- and moderate-income homeowners impacted by pandemic stay in their homes. √ To learn more, residents can visit HAF website or contact New York State Homeowners Assistance Fund call center at 1-844-77-NYHAF. √ Applications accepted beginning Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New...
REAL ESTATE
wnypapers.com

Higgins: $22.2 million-plus delivered to Buffalo & Niagara Falls airports

American Rescue Plan funding provides economic relief for airport operations & concessions. Congressman Brian Higgins on Tuesday announced more than $22.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding has been awarded to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) to provide economic relief for airport operations and concessions to address lost revenue due to the pandemic.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark Workforce on Wheels debuts mobile job-training unit

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr., NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo, Essex County Board of County Commissioners President Wayne L. Richardson, Deputy Mayor for Employment & Training Rahaman Muhammad, Newark Municipal Council members and other dignitaries deployed the Newark Workforce on Wheels, or NewarkWOW, mobile unit on Nov. 29 to connect residents with employment opportunities.
NEWARK, NJ
WDVM 25

Congressman David Trone, Interior Secretary Haaland visits national parks, and host roundtable focused on climate change and environmental justice

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone and U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland hosted a roundtable discussion with environmental justice groups focused on how climate change adversely affects underserved communities. One of the main topics of discussion at today’s roundtable was putting some of that money from the infrastructure bill into climate change. […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WNMT AM 650

U.S. labor secretary visits top West Coast ports as union talks loom

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday met with unions and employers at the nation’s busiest port complex in Southern California as anxiety builds ahead of next year’s contract negotiations covering roughly 22,000 West Coast dockworkers. The contract expires in July, and the stakes are particularly high...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston Herald

Law: ‘Build Back Better’ immigration changes to cripple American wages

Confronted with the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, the Biden administration and its congressional allies are trying to ram through immigration changes in the so-called “Build Back Better” reconciliation bill. It will permanently flood the labor market with cheaper foreign workers that will cripple the wages and job opportunities of Americans.
IMMIGRATION

