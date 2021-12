To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ALVIN LUCIER, the avant-garde composer of unconventional means and immense influence, has died at 90, the New York Times reports. Trained in classical composition, Lucier had early encounters with pieces by radical figures like Arnold Schoenberg and John Cage that pushed him to make venturesome work. His most famous piece may be I Am Sitting in a Room (1969), in which he recorded himself reading a text that begins with those words, then played it and re-recorded it, repeating the process until it became a tangled, otherworldly sonic field. “I just wrote that text in...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO