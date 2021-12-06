ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Charged In Deadly 5-Vehicle DWI Crash In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have identified the three people arrested for intoxication manslaughter and DWI following a deadly five-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, Dec. 5 in the 4200 block of North Central Expressway.

Two people died in the crash around 2:20 a.m.

All five vehicles were traveling southbound at the time on North Central Expressway and collided with each other.

Dallas Police said Monday, Marsalis Brown, 31, is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Jose Salazar-Reza, 28 and Grayson Tsai Meu Chong, 24 are each charged with DWI.

Deadly DWI crash in Dallas on Sunday morning, Dec. 5 (CBS 11).

Melissa Aguilar, 27 and Sergio Moriel, 31-years-old were identified as the victims who died.

