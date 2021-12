I’m a proud 2014 Arlington Lion alumni and sometimes a fill-in announcer for the football team. So, yeah, I’m excited about Saturday’s game. And so is my former teacher Patricia Orozco Palagi. She’s been teaching at Arlington for 23 years and is the mom of a current player. “I think having a winning season and coming this far, after having so many years of not a lot of success, has meant a lot,” said Palagi.

