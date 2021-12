It’s December and the Utah Jazz go into the last month of 2021 winners six out of their last eight games. Last Monday, the Jazz shut down Damian Lillard en route to a win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Weber State alumnus is just one of many star guards in the NBA’s Western Conference. With the likes of Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Chris Paul and Devin Booker, and (when he comes back from injury) Jamal Murray in the conference, it’s likely the Jazz backcourt of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will have to battle several of these All-Stars in the playoffs.

