Eternals Review

By Kyle Hankins
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEternals exceeded my expectations as I left the movies happy with the fact that they didn’t fully go down the route of a full superhero team up. Other than this movie being one of the most visually appealing films made by marvel studios in my eyes, I feel that it gave...

Inside the Magic

How To Stream Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ on Disney+

When will Marvel’s Eternals (2021) be on Disney+? The latest big screen entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered in theaters back on November 5. Now many fans are wondering how they can check out the ensemble epic from director Chloe Zhao at home. When will Eternals be on Disney+?
MOVIES
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC hosts ‘Eternals’ screening with director Chloé Zhao

The USC Eileen Norris Cinema Theatre was host to a screening of Marvel’s “Eternals” and its director, Chloé Zhao, who was also the director of “Nomadland” and the first Asian-American woman to be awarded with an Academy Award for Best Director. On Nov. 18, the theatre was surrounded by a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
royalpurplenews.com

Eternals movie highlights diversity and disabilities

Get ready for a superhero movie that shows representation in diversity, disability, laser beams, cool fight scenes, interesting story, and beautiful cinematography. It’s the Marvel movie Eternals which is about The Eternals that are immortal beings with superpowers that have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years come back together to battle the evil Deviants. The movie is directed by Chloe Zhao, who won many awards for her film Nomadland, she wanted to focus more into locations, practical sense, and more of the myths for the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring inspiration towards representation through the characters. The cast has diversity, disability, and all shows representation towards people to look up to. They are the following; Gemma Chan as Sersei, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, and Lauren Ridloff as Makarri. Marvel Studios did something different with a superhero movie by giving the chance for a deaf actress, Lauren Ridloff to be their first deaf superhero to be seen up on screen.
MOVIES
Union-Recorder

COMIC BOOKS: Eternals

Jack Kirby, the man who co-created the Hulk, Thor, the Fantastic Four, Captain America and numerous other Marvel characters and DC characters, created the Eternals. Moviegoers have been able to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe take on the characters at the movie theatres in recent weeks. But the MCU isn't...
COMICS
#The Eternals#Marvel Films#Vfx#Lgbtq
geekculture.co

Marvel Studios’ Eternals To Debut On Disney+ In Jan 2022

It’s been less than a full month since Marvel Studios’Eternals hit theatres all over the world, but the superhero movie has already received a premiere date on Disney+. In similar fashion to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Chloé Zhao-directed feature will be heading to the streamer following a theatrical run, with its debut slated for 12 January 2022.
MOVIES
asapland.com

Preparing for the premiere of the anime To Your Eternity

The animated adaptation of Fumetsu no Anata e (To Your Eternity) had a place in the catalog of Crunchyroll in October 2020 thus giving the start of its premiere, however, close to the chosen date NHK revealed that the project would be rescheduled for the spring season of 2021, today we know that it will be exactly April 12, the reason for its delay was due to Covid-19, but the months have flown by and now that we are close to the date is worth recapping a bit what we will see in this anime.
COMICS
/Film

Several Eternals Costumes Were Entirely CGI

Welcome to your (probably daily) reminder that technology is absolutely wild and the future is here (whether you like it or not). In the year of our lord 2021, we're used to seeing a good smattering of CGI when it comes to those big, bombastic superhero and action movies. Hell, CGI is so commonplace now that it becomes actual news when films use practical effects instead. However, it seems like Chloé Zhao's "Eternals" really upped the ante when it comes to creatively using CGI. These aren't just your Michael Bay 500 explosion effects, this is something else entirely.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GeekTyrant

Marvel Is Developing a SHANG-CHI Sequel with Director Destin Daniel Cretton

As expected, Marvel Studios is developing a sequel to its hit martial arts fantasy film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! I think we all knew the film would get a sequel, and the director of the first movie, Destin Daniel Cretton, it returning to write and helm the sequel. The filmmaker is also in development on a Marvel series for Disney Plus, there’s no word on what that series is, other than it will be a comedy.
MOVIES
YouTube movie commentary channels are the epitome of the 21st century

YouTube is a platform with an abundant amount of creative categories for people to participate in and watch. From the beauty community, to video essays, to taste testing foods, YouTube has pretty diverse content to offer. There is one category of content that shines in my eyes as the epitome of the 21st century, and that’s movie commentary channels.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cars 108

First ’Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Reveals It’s a Two-Part Film

After Into the Spider-Verse comes... Across the Spider-Verse. The first look at the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is here and it reveals that it is actually the first of two movies that will continue the animated saga of Miles Morales and his various spider-powered friends. The first teaser features Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), who’s also currently appearing as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye) and also shows Miles meeting Spider-Man 2099, who appeared in a post-credits scene in Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Oscar Isaac. Check it out below:
MOVIES
csusmchronicle.com

Eternals sets up a new beginning in the Marvel Universe

This review may contain spoilers. The Marvel Universe is continually expanding, introducing new characters in Disney+ shows, ushering in Shang Chi, and now presenting the Eternals. The latest film from Marvel Studios, Eternals, introduces a new team that existed long before the Avengers. The movie is directed by Academy Award-winning...
SAN MARCOS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nightmare Alley’: THR’s 1947 Review

On Oct. 9, 1947, 20th-Fox unveiled director Edmund Goulding’s film noir adaptation of Nightmare Alley, starring Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell, at its New York premiere. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review, titled “Nightmare Alley’ One of Year’s Best Shockers – Eerie Drama Hits Note of Realism,” is below:  A strikingly successful shocker as a novel, William Lindsay Gresham’s unusual story of a “geek,” Nightmare Alley, emerges on the screen as a study in realistic horror which might just as well be recorded now as one of the finest pictures of the year. Gripping, exciting and suspenseful, it is a grim, relentless...
MOVIES

