Eternals Review

Get ready for a superhero movie that shows representation in diversity, disability, laser beams, cool fight scenes, interesting story, and beautiful cinematography. It’s the Marvel movie Eternals which is about The Eternals that are immortal beings with superpowers that have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years come back together to battle the evil Deviants. The movie is directed by Chloe Zhao, who won many awards for her film Nomadland, she wanted to focus more into locations, practical sense, and more of the myths for the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring inspiration towards representation through the characters. The cast has diversity, disability, and all shows representation towards people to look up to. They are the following; Gemma Chan as Sersei, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, and Lauren Ridloff as Makarri. Marvel Studios did something different with a superhero movie by giving the chance for a deaf actress, Lauren Ridloff to be their first deaf superhero to be seen up on screen.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO