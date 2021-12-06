ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

International Pop Sensation BTS Taking an “Official Extended Period of Rest”

By Catherine Walthall
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjVmg_0dFbM7eG00

Just like the rest of us, global popstars occasionally need a break from their fast-paced vocations. Unlike most of us, however, the seven members of BTS happen to be award-winning and chart-topping singer/songwriters.

The K-pop group from Seoul, South Korea, released their megahit “Butter” in May of this year, and they later picked up three American Music Awards while also stirring up immense Grammy buzz. Additionally, BTS was featured on the popular song “My Universe,” off of Coldplay’s ninth studio album which was released in its entirety in October of 2021.

Now, the boy band has announced an official “period of rest” to “recharge” and “get re-inspired” as explained by the band’s management, Big Hit Entertainment. The management company explained that the band—composed of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—need some time to recover from their hectic schedule as well as spend time with family for the holidays.

Read the full statement from Big Hit Entertainment, below.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” the statement reads.

“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest.

“BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter’. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you,” it concluded.

Photo courtesy of ABC.

