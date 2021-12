This piece originally published online at N.C. Policy Watch. Today, the U.S. Supreme Court, an institution that has upheld the basic right to legally access abortion in this country for almost 50 years, will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. At the heart of this case—the most consequential abortion rights case since 1973’s Roe v Wade and 1992’s Casey v. Planned Parenthood—is a Mississippi anti-abortion law that bans almost all abortion after 15 weeks. The fact that the Supreme Court decided to hear this case and that, with the seating of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in September 2020, it now features a 6-3 anti-abortion majority, sends a strong and deeply worrisome signal that the Court may upend abortion access across the country in 2022.

