Behind Viral Videos

Brown content creators talk internet celebrity, hate

Brown Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs TikTok and similar social media platforms continue to dominate young people’s screens and content consumption, some students have managed to build a large Internet following of their own as content creators. But that fame, like celebrity found outside the social media sphere, is not without its downsides. The...

www.browndailyherald.com

Eurogamer.net

Roblox suing controversial content creator for leading a "cybermob" against platform

The Roblox Corporation is suing content creator Benjamin Robert Simon for leading a "cybermob" against the platform. The lawsuit was filed in a California court on Tuesday, as reported by Polygon. Roblox is seeking $1.6m in damages. Simon, better known online as Ruben Sim, has already been banned from the...
College of William and Mary

"The Evolution of the Chinese Internet" Book Talk by Professor Shaohua Guo

Professor Shaohua Guo will speak on her new book, just published by Stanford University Press last December, titled The Evolution of the Chinese Internet: Creative Visibility in the Digital Public. The Evolution of the Chinese Internet traces the emergence and maturation of one of the most creative digital cultures in the world through four major technological platforms: the bulletin board system, the blog, the microblog, and WeChat. Guo transcends typical binaries of freedom and control, to argue that Chinese Internet culture displays a uniquely sophisticated interplay between multiple extremes, and that its vibrancy is dependent on these complex negotiations. In contrast to the flourishing of research findings on what is made invisible online, this book examines the driving mechanisms that grant visibility to particular kinds of user-generated content. Offering a systematic account of how and why an ingenious Internet culture has been able to thrive, Guo highlights the pivotal roles that media institutions, technological platforms, and creative practices of Chinese netizens have played in shaping culture on- and offline. Professor Guo is Associate Professor of Chinese at Carleton College. This talk is presented as part of the Asian Centennial COLL 300 speaker series for Professor Emily Wilcox's course CHIN 220: Chinese Popular Culture.
Door County Pulse

The Peninsula Pulse is Hiring: General Assignment Reporter/ Multimedia Content Creator

The Peninsula Pulse newspaper seeks a dynamic, motivated individual to join our team to produce content for print, web, video and podcasts. Job Summary: The right candidate will report on local news, business and community beats as well as write features, appear on podcasts, and produce news video. The position will also serve as the events reporter for the area’s premier community and entertainment calendar and assist in a variety of newsroom functions.
The Independent

Instagram launches tool urging teens to take a break

Instagram on Tuesday launched a feature that urges teenagers to take breaks from the photo-sharing platform and announced other tools aimed at protecting young users from harmful content on the Facebook-owned service.The previously announced “Take A Break" feature encourages teens to stop scrolling if they have been on the social media platform for a while, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a blog post. It rolled out to the U.S., United Kingdom Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and Australia on Tuesday and would reach the rest of the world early next year, he said.Young users will see notifications about...
firstsportz.com

Gaming content creators rule the list of Top 10 youtubers in India 2021

YouTube India had recently revealed the top 10 youtubers in India 2021 and what’s surprising is that out of the top 10 youtubers, 5 of them are gaming content creators which amplifies the fact that gaming is the latest sensation among the youngsters. YouTube is the best platform for showcasing...
Behind Viral Videos
enstarz.com

UK Broadcasters Commit to Stop Using BAME Label When Categorizing Creators and Content

A recent report released by the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity has caused British broadcasters, such as the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Viacom-owned Channel 5, to commit to no longer using the term BAME as a descriptor for categorizing creators and content. BAME stands for "Black Asian and Minority Ethnic," and was previously a common term used by UK broadcasters as a "catch-all" term to characterize non-White creators and content.
Awful Announcing

Wave Sports + Entertainment’s Mack Sovereign talks shift to more original content and deals with creators

There are several different approaches to building sports media brands, but there aren’t many cases where people will admit to deliberately taking a strategy that’s likely to see a short-term viewership loss. That’s something that Wave Sports + Entertainment (formerly WAVE.tv) did with their Jukes football channel earlier this year, though; while their accounts for that channel (particularly Instagram and TikTok) were showing steady follower growth under an older strategy largely focused on news of the day, they weren’t getting as much engagement in likes, comments, or shares as other WSE channels.
Polygon

The extremely specific content creators we discovered this year

We all have our favorite fandoms and hobbies — the communities that give our free time meaning, bond us to a group of friends, and introduce us to new things. Some of these fanbases are so large and vocal they have names, like BTS Army, Beyoncé’s Beyhive, or Twihards (Twilight megafans). But some of us — especially those who are more terminally online — have fallen down a few internet wormholes that are a little more niche, becoming sucked into very specific content.
AFP

Instagram tightens teen defenses as US hearing looms

Instagram announced new protections on Tuesday for young users, a day before the photo-sharing app's CEO faces a grilling from US lawmakers on whether the platform is "toxic" for children. Mosseri, who appears before a Senate panel on Wednesday, defended the platform in his post, saying: "Every day I see the positive impact that Instagram has for young people everywhere."
