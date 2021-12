Virgin Media has been fined £50,000 for sending marketing emails to customers who had not consented to receiving them, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said.The ICO said the telecoms giant sent 451,217 “Price Freeze” emails to people who had opted out of receiving marketing communications.The ICO received a complaint from a single consumer in August last year about an email that read: “We want to let you know that we won’t be raising your price this year. This means the price you pay for your current package right now will stay the same in 2020.“We’d like to stay in touch...

