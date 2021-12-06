ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video breaks down how Halo Infinite campaign runs across Xbox consoles, PC

By Rizwan Anwer
windowscentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite campaign reviews went live earlier today, and with the game being available on five platforms, find out which one is the best to play on. The analysis should be obvious right off the bat, but there are a few surprises along the way. The Halo Infinite campaign...

www.windowscentral.com

