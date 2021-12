Yesterday afternoon it was a lovely day here in Atlanta! The sun was shining bright and it really put me in good spirits! I got all dolled up in white and headed to an all-white affair held at a private mansion in Sandy Springs. I didn’t know what to expect because it was my very first time attending the Black Excellence Brunch. If you’re not familiar with these brunch series, they are orchestrated by Trell Thomas. He resides in Los Angeles but from South Carolina. He said he had childhood memories of his mom hosting brunches after church and he wanted to start doing them as an adult to remind him of those happy times in his life.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 56 MINUTES AGO