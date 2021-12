An Ivy League title capping the team’s first-ever 7-0 conference season. An NCAA tournament appearance. Twelve total wins. A second-team All-American. Three conference individual awards. A total of seven all-Ivy League First or Second Team selections and honorable mentions. The list of individual and team accolades the women’s soccer team accrued throughout the 2021 season is a lengthy one. After a 2020 season lost to COVID-19, the team wasted little time picking up where it left off as 2019 Ivy League Champions. Though this historic season came to a conclusion on Nov. 13 with a heartbreaking 1-0 overtime loss to St. John’s University at home in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the 2021 women’s soccer team etched its name into Brown athletics history.

