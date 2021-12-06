ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers First Injury Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their week with eight players on their Week 14 injury report.

Despite not practicing on Monday, the Steelers released an estimate of who would and would not practice to begin the week. Due to the game on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh is already in-house preparing for the week.

Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), Chase Claypool (toe), Joe Haden (foot), Robert Spillane (knee), B.J. Finney (back), Isaiah Buggs (ankle), Trai Turner (coach's decision) and Cam Heyward (coach's decision) would have all missed practice.

The Steelers will return to practice on Tuesday. Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Week 14 press conference that he does not expect Haden or Finney to play against the Vikings.

AllSteelers

Steelers Place Ray-Ray McCloud on COVID-19 List

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday. McCloud is the third player in two weeks to be placed on the COVID-19 list. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tested positive the night before Week 10 against the Detroit Lions and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick followed that next Monday.
NFL
AllSteelers

Can Steelers Lose to Bengals? Can Steelers Win the AFC North?

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers' backs against the wall in Week 12 versus the Cincinnati Bengals? And if they win, how far can this team go before the postseason?. The Steelers are dealing with more injuries and another COVID-19 case. This time, it's starting to take a hit on some much-needed offensive depth.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Get T.J. Watt Back

PITTSBURGH -- It appears linebacker T.J. Watt is a full-go for Week 12 as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Watt was not listed with an injury tag on the Steelers' final report. He was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
AllSteelers

Ben Roethlisberger Says Pat Freiermuth Will be With Steelers Forever

PITTSBURGH -- "Muth" chants aren't going anywhere according to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger addressed his relationship with tight end Pat Freiermuth saying the two have grown since the rookie's arrival. In 10 NFL games, the second-round pick has accumulated 287 yards and five touchdowns. "His locker’s next to...
NFL
AllSteelers

Former Steelers LB Slams Devin Bush

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats doesn't see enough from Devin Bush's play. Moats spoke about the former first-round pick on 97.3 The Fan, explaining what is wrong with the inside linebacker's play. "So every time we bring up Devin, every time we bring up a player that might be...
NFL
