ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens Confirm Marlon Humphrey Will Miss Remainder of Season

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens will be without star cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the remainder of the year due to a pectoral injury, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed.

Humphrey was injured during the Pittsburgh Steelers game, which Harbaugh said afterwards had an impact on the decision to go for two after the final touchdown of the game. The Ravens would fail the conversion, sealing a victory for the Steelers, 20-19.

Humphrey has one interception on the season with a forced fumble and 13 pass deflections. In 12 games this year, he's recorded 58 tackles.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 free agents the Ravens could sign to replace Marlon Humphrey

The Baltimore Ravens were dealt perhaps their most serious injury blow of what has been a downright miserable season when it was revealed that star cornerback Marlon Humphrey would miss the rest of the season. Humphrey suffered a torn pectoral muscle late in the Ravens’ Week 13 loss to the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Russell Wilson’s Seemingly Inevitable Divorce

Russell Wilson’s return hasn’t pulled the Seahawks out of their tailspin, and that’s ominous for his future in Seattle. In this issue:. Why a split could be coming between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson already signaled his discontent last offseason. What’s next?. What to make of...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Open Ravens Week With Four Injuries

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens with four injuries they’ll need to work through. Cornerback Joe Haden continues to deal with a foot injury but could work his way back. Haden missed the last two games after leaving Week 10 early, but head coach Mike Tomlin said he could return this week.
NFL
AllSteelers

Things Don't Look Good for Joe Haden to Play vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was hopeful cornerback Joe Haden would play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. That hope continues to fade as Haden misses practice. Haden missed both of the Steelers practices this week as they prepare for Baltimore. The 32-year-old hasn't played since...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSteelers

Steelers Fearful Cam Heyward Will Miss Ravens Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are fearful defensive tackle Cameron Heyward will not play against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. Heyward is dealing with an undisclosed illness and was not at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Friday. According to Dulac, the Steelers are uncertain whether or not he'll play this weekend.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Rule Out Two Players vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players as they face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Cornerback Joe Haden and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs will not be available against the Ravens. Haden is out with a foot injury and Buggs an ankle. Haden misses his...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Reports: Marlon Humphrey OUT for the season; Patrick Mekari out “for awhile” with injury

As if coming up just short against their division rivals wasn’t bad enough, the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens had a pair of starters suffer injuries in the 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari will both miss some time going forward.
NFL
OCRegister

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, OLB Odafe Oweh miss practice, but several key starters return

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh were among the nine Ravens who missed practice Thursday, but the team got several starters back on the field ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), center Bradley Bozeman (shin laceration), wide receiver-returner Devin Duvernay (thigh)...
NFL
AllSteelers

Ravens Uncertain if Two Cornerbacks Will Play vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could avoid two Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks during their Week 13 matchup. The Ravens had two cornerbacks, Marlon Humphrey (illness) and Chris Westry (thigh) have both missed practice this week and now questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, head coach John Harbaugh said. "We've got to wait...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers vs. Ravens: How to Watch/Listen

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens for what sounds like Ben Roethlisberger's final Heinz Field matchup with his AFC North rival. Reports say Roethlisberger believes this is his last season with the Steelers. He has two matchups with the Ravens remaining this season, but the one at home feels pretty important.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers OL B.J. Finney Leaves Ravens Game With Injury

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard B.J. Finney suffered a back injury in the team's first drive and will not return to the game. Finney was taken into the medical tent following the Steelers' opening drive as he was evaluated by trainers. Following several minutes in the tent, he was taken into the tunnel.
NFL
AllSteelers

5 Things to Expect: Steelers vs. Ravens

Nothing comes easy when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet. That being said, even one of the greatest sports rivalries have expectations. Here's what you could see as the Steelers host the Ravens. Baltimore Pressure. The Ravens defense under defensive coordinator Don Martindale love to bring pressure and harass...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Nick Boyle Struggles to Return to Form

When Ronnie Stanley and Nick Boyle were injured in 2020, each injury looked gruesome and it didn’t take a professional orthopedic surgeon or physical therapist to understand that their respective recoveries would be grueling struggles. Stanley tried unsuccessfully to return during the Ravens 2021 opener in Las Vegas. He wasn’t...
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
621
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy