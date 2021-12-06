ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Seggos, Harris energy vision incomplete

New York's climate policy as outlined in "N.Y.'s energy for change," Nov. 28, by Basil Seggos, state Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner, and Doreen Harris, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO, seems incomplete. It focuses on renewable energy supply but says little about decreasing demand for...

Boston Globe

Kathleen Theoharides, Mass. secretary of energy and environmental affairs, sizes up state’s climate goals

After attending last month’s climate summit in Glasgow, Kathleen Theoharides, the state’s secretary of energy and environmental affairs, returned home to find that crucial pillars of the Baker administration’s plan to address climate change had collapsed. Maine voters rejected plans to build a vital transmission line through their state to bring large amounts of hydropower to New England. A few weeks later, Governor Charlie Baker announced he was withdrawing his support for a pact with other East Coast states to reduce transportation emissions. In an interview with Globe environmental reporter David Abel, Theoharides discussed how the administration plans to respond. The interview has been edited and condensed.
POLITICS
The Herald-Times

Letter: Make Bloomington green with renewable energy

Many thoughtful people of the world are aware that climate change is real and must be dealt with immediately. Bloomington could lead the cities, states and country by actions that show it is ready and capable of turning green. To do this, the people of Bloomington must speak with one voice. If we act...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
eenews.net

DOE loan chief fleshes out clean energy plans

The head of the Department of Energy’s loan program signaled yesterday that his office is in no rush to approve its "innovative" projects, as the Biden administration plans how to distribute funds from the infrastructure package. The Loan Programs Office’s $40 billion in loan authority is viewed by many...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: SB 1084 would decrease energy demand, greenhouse gas production

Recently, The Reflector ran an opinion article with statements which I find incorrect or misleading. For example, in regards to Senate Bill 1084, the opinion piece states “Prohibiting natural gas is expensive for home and building owners, many of whom installed…” SB 1084 would eliminate on-site fossil fuel combustion for space heating and water heating in new construction in order to reduce climate impacts. Buildings account for almost 40% of the United State’s CO2 emissions. SB 1084 would only affect new construction, not already installed equipment. But most important, heat pumps benefit both the environment and occupants. Home guide.com provides comparisons and concludes, “Heat pumps lower electricity bills by $300 to $1,500 annually, saving 30-70% on energy costs. Heat pumps are two to three times more efficient than furnaces, and pay themselves back in energy savings within five to 12 years.” Heat pumps are inexpensive to run, repairs are cheaper and they typically last longer than methane (natural gas) furnaces. Heat pumps have no threat of methane leaks, explosions or carbon monoxide. For those wanting air conditioning, heat pumps cost less. For those who do not want air conditioning, any additional initial cost is small, especially when part of the home construction cost, thus leveraged with the home loan. SB 1084 would decrease energy demand and greenhouse gas production while slowing the increase in climate disasters. SB 1084 would provide savings for businesses, renters and homeowners.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
techxplore.com

Researchers point the way to avoiding blackouts with clean, renewable energy

For some, visions of a future powered by clean, renewable energy are clouded by fears of blackouts driven by intermittent electricity supplies. Those fears are misplaced, according to a new Stanford University study that analyzes grid stability under multiple scenarios in which wind, water and solar energy resources power 100% of U.S. energy needs for all purposes. The paper, just published in Renewable Energy, finds that an energy system running on wind, water and solar coupled with storage avoids blackouts, lowers energy requirements and consumer costs, while creating millions of jobs, improving people's health, and reducing land requirements.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NRDC

DOE Proposes to Advance Light Bulb Energy Efficiency

The Department of Energy has released a pre-publication version of a proposed rule that would greatly advance the energy efficiency of the nation’s light bulbs. The rule, along with another rule proposed by DOE in late November, would effectively complete the transition to LED lighting from older, inefficient incandescent technology, delivering huge savings to consumers and avoiding millions of metric tons of carbon emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

The race to secure clean energy materials

One persistent theme in analyses of the transition to cleaner energy is the scramble to obtain supplies needed for renewables projects, electric vehicle batteries and other low-carbon tech. The big picture: "A typical electric car requires six times the mineral inputs of a conventional car and an onshore wind plant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Renewable Energy Experts Cast Doubt On Biden’s Wind Power Plans

The Biden administration’s aggressive plans to transition away from fossil fuels to a decarbonized electric grid may be impossible to achieve, according to energy experts. To achieve President Joe Biden’s net-zero emissions by 2050 goal, for example, the U.S. would need to triple its existing transmission line infrastructure, according to a 2020 Princeton University study. The U.S. would also need to invest $3.4 trillion in transmission line expansions, including lines connecting new solar and wind energy generation to the grid, the study concluded.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newstalkflorida.com

‘Cannot Power The World With Solar Panels And Wind Turbines Alone’: Bipartisan Lawmakers Advocate For Increased Nuclear Energy

Bipartisan leaders of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee vowed to continue promoting nuclear energy during an industry conference Wednesday. Both Energy Committee Chairman Joe Manchin and Ranking Member John Barrasso reiterated their support for nuclear energy during the American Nuclear Society winter conference in Washington, D.C., arguing that an economy-wide transition to clean energy would be impossible without it. The Senate leaders added that the U.S. must produce more energy and avoid reliance on foreign entities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reading Eagle

Letter: Profits accompany quest for energy alternatives

When I was a young man, atomic energy was touted as the cure-all for fossil fuels and carbon emissions. So nuclear power plants were built and huge profits were made. Then it was noticed that there were no plans as to how to dispose of the toxic waste. The next...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: Take action on increasing renewable energy at Tri-State

At the recent COP26 climate conference, there was some progress on pledges to reduce emissions, even though there is more to be done to avoid the worst impacts from climate change. It is critical for nations to take action and meet those pledges. In the U.S., in order to reduce our emissions and meet our pledge, we need our electric utilities to increase renewable energy generation and phase out coal plants.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Xcel Energy lawsuit

Appeal of Xcel’s Boulder County project is unnecessary. I appreciate the Nov. 25 article “Xcel may have to redo Boulder County project after appeal.” @djswearingen wrote a good piece. In my opinion the landowner appeal for process and “public awareness” is simply a selfish attempt of “not in my backyard.”
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Johnson City Press

Letters: Rethink energy use, boost social workers

In light of conclusions drawn in Glasgow last week, we all must make different choices at home, in the workplace, within our communities, and in our places of worship. We really need to move beyond “business as usual.” Each of us can improve our energy and resource use and we must demand changes in our communities, as well.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Maine can’t afford to shut out clean energy development

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. The results of the Question 1 vote make it clear that the voters wished to punish Central Maine Power for its history of billing and customer service failures, which were, in large part, self-inflicted.
MAINE STATE
syracuse.edu

Green Energy Goals

A College of Professional Studies post-traditional student veteran aims to bring more clean power to New York. A high score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test sparked an interest that would carry Dania Tompkins ’24 throughout her military career and beyond. Tompkins is studying liberal arts through the College of Professional Studies at Syracuse University to advance her career in the field of green energy. She qualified for the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Power Program and spent her eight years in the service as an electrician’s mate first class on the USS Ronald Reagan, a nuclear-powered supercarrier.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

