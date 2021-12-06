ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Musical Theater Legend Stephen Sondheim

By WAMU 88.5
krcu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim died last month at the age of 91. The mark he made on American theater and culture...

www.krcu.org

Long before the numbing regularity of school shootings, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the current Supreme Court debate over whether to further relax gun laws, composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was sounding the alarm about the role of guns in American culture. Sondheim, who died on Nov. 26, 2021, had a knack for using stage and song to explore America’s dark, violent underbelly. One of his lesser-known works, “Assassins,” just started a new run off-Broadway by the Classic Stage Company. Originally produced in 1990, the musical is a collective biography of the historical figures who attempted to assassinate U.S. presidents, four...
The cast of the new Broadway revival of “Company” was in the middle of a two-show Friday on Thanksgiving weekend when they heard the news that the musical’s legendary composer, Stephen Sondheim, had died at the age of 91. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: Because the “Company” ensemble had worked with and gotten to know Sondheim — he had been at the production’s first preview just a few days before — the show’s Tony-winning director, Marianne Elliott (“War Horse,” “Angels in America”), wanted to make sure she was the one to tell them the news. “I had got the information that morning...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A beloved Stephen Sondheim musical officially opened Thursday night on Broadway. The revival of “Company,” starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, is running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on 45th Street. The musical comedy explores the friendships and romantic relationships of Bobbie, a single woman living in New York City, as she turns 35. The show paid tribute to the late composer and lyricist with a special Playbill featuring Sondheim on the cover. From all those good and crazy people, your friends! pic.twitter.com/atb9jdeEPo — COMPANY (@CompanyBway) December 9, 2021 “Company” first premiered on Broadway in 1970.
Over the course of her impressive career, actor Sharon D Clarke has won three Olivier awards. One of those accolades was for her 2017 performance as Caroline Thibodeaux in the musical “Caroline, or Change.” It’s a role that’s taken her from Chichester, England, to her Broadway debut — which almost didn’t happen due to the pandemic.
Even before an iconic distant whistle opened the first screenings of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, it was clear that musicals would factor into this year’s Oscar race. Hollywood loves musicals, and the classic 1961 West Side Story, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, is the most honored in the genre, winning 10 Oscars, including best picture and director, plus crafts awards like cinematography, music and sound. “Look at West Side Story, All That Jazz, Singin’ in the Rain. Those are really good stories, great performances and music — these are well-crafted movies,” says recording mixer Michael Minkler, who is...
Tony and Maria, Sharks and Jets — Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner take a fresh look at the musical theater classic West Side Story. Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
