Halo Infinite turned out to be a great title, but it came close to failing like Anthem. All because of the behind-the-scenes chaos and constant changes at the director's seat. We're just one day away from the release of Halo Infinite's campaign, and we had a chance to get acquainted with the game's online mode back in November. The web was filled with reviews, revealing that the game turned out to be another great installment of the iconic series. The players themselves also seem to be satisfied. On Steam, the game's online module can boast of 79% positive reviews. Few people remember, however, that the game was close to being a failure on a scale of Anthem.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO