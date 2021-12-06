ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Cail & Company with Jessica Martin

nhtalkradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWKXL 103.9/101.9 FM, 1450 AM, and NHTalkRadio.com continues to strive to be...

www.nhtalkradio.com

yourdailylocal.com

Barbara C. Tubbs

Barbara C. Tubbs, 78, of Warren, PA., died Tuesday afternoon, November 23, 2021, at the John and Orpha Blair Hospice Home, Warren, PA. A complete obituary will be announced when available through the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., Warren, PA.
WARREN, PA
yourerie

Golden Apple Award: Jessica Warren

There is more to learn in the kitchen than just how to cook. Lessons in life are being taught by this week’s Golden Apple Award winner from the Erie County Technical School. This kitchen is where Chef Jessica Warren does most of her teaching at the Erie County Technical School.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
State
New Hampshire State
Times-Argus

Angus joins PF+C

BURLINGTON — Paul Frank + Collins, PC, is pleased to announce Attorney David J. Angus II has joined the firm and brought his captive insurance and transactional practice from The Angus Firm, PLC, to PF+C’s bench of business and captive insurance lawyers. Angus has nearly 20 years of legal experience. He earned his J.D. from Tulane Law School and an LL.M. in Taxation from Boston University School of Law.
BURLINGTON, VT
nhtalkradio.com

The New England Take: Melanie Plenda, Granite State News Collaborative

Melanie Plenda, Director of the Granite State News Collaborative, discusses their work, the media landscape, and the importance of investigative journalism. Check out more from them at https://www.collaborativenh.org. Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com. Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake.
POLITICS
fishercountychronicle.com

Mark and Nancy Thomas

Mark and Nancy Thomas Mark is thankful for his wife. They are thankful for the good Lord, and family that get to meet at Julion's Table restaurant in Aspermont.
ASPERMONT, TX
nhtalkradio.com

Facing The Future: Keeping an Eye on COVID and the Debt Limit

This week on Facing the Future, we discuss the outlook for the COVID-19 pandemic with Dr. Jodie Guest, an epidemiologist, and professor at the Rollins School of Public Health and School of Medicine at Emory University in Atlanta Georgia. Then, we turn our attention to another problem we can’t seem...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nhtalkradio.com

The Latest from NH Bulletin 12/3/21

Reporter Amanda Gokee of New Hampshire Bulletin talks to A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about the NH “Covid Blitz,” broadband in Grafton County, and food stamp communications. Get more of their work at https://newhampshirebulletin.com.
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
Jessica Martin
bgindependentmedia.org

Jessica Hover named public relations director for Communica

TOLEDO – Communica has announced that it has hired Jessica Hover as director, public relations. Hover comes to the agency with a wealth of experience in public relations and social media, most recently as a Senior Public Relations Specialist for ProMedica. “We are thrilled to have Jessica join our team,”...
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

What does a middle-class family lifestyle cost in a coastal US city? At least $300k, says financial expert

If you have a partner and two kids and want to be considered "middle class" in some of the most expensive coastal cities in the US, you had better be bringing in at least $300,000 a year, one financial expert claims. The claim was made by financial expert Sam Dogen on the Financial Samurai blog, and considered the cost of living in some of the country's most expensive cities, like San Francisco, Seattle, New York and San Diego. According to Zillow, average home prices in New York are $733,000, and a staggering $1.5m in San Francisco. Mr Dogen's analysis...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

In Memoriam: Ted Baker Chairman John Baker Has Died

Dec. 7, 2021: John Baker, the chairman of British fashion company Ted Baker, passed away suddenly at the age of 77, according to the brand. Barton joined Ted Baker from airline EasyJet in July last year, as the company sought to turnaround its business after a string of setbacks in 2019 including sagging sales and the misconduct allegations against founder Ray Kelvin. In a brief statement, Ted Baker CEO Rachel Osborne said, “John was a source of great wisdom for me and for so many of us at Ted Baker and we will hugely miss his support and guidance. Our thoughts...
MARKETING

