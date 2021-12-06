Cail & Company with Jessica Martin

A nonprofit led by Sidney Powell raised $14M on election-fraud claims, The Washington Post said. Staff concerned about a lack of financial transparency resigned in April, according to the report. The group is under investigation by DC's attorney general. Executives at a nonprofit led by election-fraud conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell...
Barbara C. Tubbs, 78, of Warren, PA., died Tuesday afternoon, November 23, 2021, at the John and Orpha Blair Hospice Home, Warren, PA. A complete obituary will be announced when available through the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., Warren, PA.
There is more to learn in the kitchen than just how to cook. Lessons in life are being taught by this week’s Golden Apple Award winner from the Erie County Technical School. This kitchen is where Chef Jessica Warren does most of her teaching at the Erie County Technical School.
BURLINGTON — Paul Frank + Collins, PC, is pleased to announce Attorney David J. Angus II has joined the firm and brought his captive insurance and transactional practice from The Angus Firm, PLC, to PF+C’s bench of business and captive insurance lawyers. Angus has nearly 20 years of legal experience. He earned his J.D. from Tulane Law School and an LL.M. in Taxation from Boston University School of Law.
This week on Facing the Future, we discuss the outlook for the COVID-19 pandemic with Dr. Jodie Guest, an epidemiologist, and professor at the Rollins School of Public Health and School of Medicine at Emory University in Atlanta Georgia. Then, we turn our attention to another problem we can’t seem...
Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
WESTPORT, MA -I met Pam Melanson and her father Rene “Cap” Parent at the Wheelhouse Diner in Quincy, Massachusetts on a beautiful Saturday morning. Pam, who hails from Westport, MA, served our Nation in the US Navy Reserves for over fifteen years. She was called up on active duty during...
TOLEDO – Communica has announced that it has hired Jessica Hover as director, public relations. Hover comes to the agency with a wealth of experience in public relations and social media, most recently as a Senior Public Relations Specialist for ProMedica. “We are thrilled to have Jessica join our team,”...
If you have a partner and two kids and want to be considered "middle class" in some of the most expensive coastal cities in the US, you had better be bringing in at least $300,000 a year, one financial expert claims. The claim was made by financial expert Sam Dogen on the Financial Samurai blog, and considered the cost of living in some of the country's most expensive cities, like San Francisco, Seattle, New York and San Diego. According to Zillow, average home prices in New York are $733,000, and a staggering $1.5m in San Francisco. Mr Dogen's analysis...
Peter McGinn was one of the first people in the U.S. to test positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant after attending an anime convention in New York City. Now, he says that half the group he was regularly hanging out with during the trip — 15 people — have also gotten sick with the virus.
‘Eat This, Not That!’ lists the best farmers’ markets in every state. – In an article published by the popular nutrition website “Eat This, Not That!” the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market is named the best farmers’ market in California, describing it as “the place to be on Thursday nights.”
Dec. 7, 2021: John Baker, the chairman of British fashion company Ted Baker, passed away suddenly at the age of 77, according to the brand. Barton joined Ted Baker from airline EasyJet in July last year, as the company sought to turnaround its business after a string of setbacks in 2019 including sagging sales and the misconduct allegations against founder Ray Kelvin.
In a brief statement, Ted Baker CEO Rachel Osborne said, “John was a source of great wisdom for me and for so many of us at Ted Baker and we will hugely miss his support and guidance. Our thoughts...
