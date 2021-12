The portion of East Main St. from South Eighth Ave. to the railroad will be closed from the morning of Thursday, Dec. 9, through noon on Friday, Dec. 10. Woodruff Construction will be pouring the concrete approaches for the entryway to the new expansion of MARSHALLTOWN Company. Side streets can be taken to avoid the closure, but one lane will be open with flaggers directing traffic if no alternate route is available.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO