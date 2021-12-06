ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Analyst: Cupertino's Stock Is Attractive Versus Other Mega Caps Despite Valuation

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are rebounding after the weakness witnessed late last week on reports of weaker iPhone demand. Notwithstanding the rich valuation the shares have built up this year, they are still a buy, according to an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets. The Apple Analyst: Brandon Nispel initiated...

StreetInsider.com

Apple inches closer to $3 trillion market cap

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is within striking distance of a $3 trillion market capitalization, a milestone that would make it as big as the world's fifth largest economy after Germany, just over a year after breaching the $2 trillion mark. Shares of Apple were up 1.6% at $174. They need...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Apple's iPhone 13 production fell 20% in Sept-Oct - Nikkei

(Reuters) - Production of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)'s flagship iPhone 13 smartphones fell 20% short of previous plans in September and October, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The holiday-quarter is one of the busiest for the company as many consumers seek to buy its products as...
CELL PHONES
Street.Com

Can a Company With Attractive Results Be an Ugly Stock?

Stocks quotes in this article: EL, MSFT, ORCL, CSCO. To answer the question in the headline, it is not uncommonIt happens when the shares become so popular and have run so far that future returns are very likely to be terribleEven the best companies can become so overpriced that there is little to no chance of making positive returns over anything but the shortest duration holding periodsCosmetics m...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

RV Stock Attracts Bearish Attention Despite Earnings Win

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is up 2% at $108.48 this morning, following an upbeat fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Specifically, the recreation vehicle (RV) name posted top- and bottom-line results that beat analysts' estimates, with a record $3.96 billion in net sales. While the company did bring up some supply chain issues, it was able to brush off concerns thanks to continued demand, as well as some recent acquisitions.
MARKETS
pymnts

Apple Nearing $3T Market Capitalization

Apple Inc. is closing in on a $3 trillion market capitalization, which would make it the equivalent of the world’s fifth-largest economy, just behind Germany, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday (Dec. 8). The tech giant’s quest to cross $3 trillion in market cap comes slightly more than...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, +2.28% advanced 3.54% to $171.18 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +0.64%. rising 3.03% to 15,686.92 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.10%. rising 1.40% to 35,719.43. This was...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slips Despite Apple's Rally To New Highs; Nasdaq Adds To Big Tuesday Gains

Key market indexes were mixed Wednesday afternoon, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped but the Nasdaq added to Tuesday's big gains. The Dow Jones industrials erased a minor gain and were down 0.2%. The S&P 500 was flat, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.3% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 0.9%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Tuesday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Investors Are Stacking Up Apple Stock Today

Tech investors are picking Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares Wednesday morning, and as of 11:40 a.m. ET the stock is up a solid 2%. For that, you can thank Apple fanboy site MacRumors -- and its latest report that Apple is making more progress in augmented reality than had previously even been guessed at.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Apple, Amazon, Pfizer, Omicron and Tech Stocks - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, December 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed As Inflation Concerns Overtake Omicron. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Wednesday, as investors extended gains amid fading concerns over the impact of the Omicron variant while closely tracking pending jobs and inflation data in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's next move on tapering heading into the final weeks of the year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple Eases iOS Privacy Policy For Snap, Meta, Others: FT

Financial Times reports that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has permitted app developers to collect data from its 1 billion iPhone users for targeted advertising. In May, Apple communicated its privacy changes allowing iPhone users to opt-out of tracking by apps by simply checking the appropriate option. However, seven months later,...
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

GameStop stock falls after retailer reports mixed Q3

Shares of GameStop Corp. fell more than 3% in the extended session Wednesday after the specialty retailer reported mixed third-quarter earnings, showing a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and sales that were above estimates. GameStop said it lost $105.4 million, or $1.39 a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $19 million, or 29 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales rose to $1.3 billion from $1 billion a year ago, GameStop said, with growth in part attributed to "new and expanded brand relationships." FactSet consensus called for a loss of 52 cents a share on sales of $1.19 billion for the company. Inventory was $1.14 billion at the end of the quarter as the company sought to front-load investments in inventory "to meet increased customer demand and mitigate supply chain issues," GameStop said. The company ended the quarter with $1.41 billion in cash and equivalents and no debt other than a $46.2 million low-interest, unsecured loan, it said. Shares of GameStop ended the regular trading day down 2.3%.
MARKETS
