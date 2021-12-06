ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ed Shames, ‘Band of Brothers’ vet who toasted son’s bar mitzvah with Hitler’s cognac, dies at 99

By Ron Kampeas
Cleveland Jewish News
 2 days ago

(JTA) –When Ed Shames described his Jewish self, he used the term “tough SOB.”. Shames, the oldest surviving member of the legendary Easy Company parachute infantry regiment, could also have added “patient.”. Shames, who died Dec. 3 at age 99 at his home in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1945 secured...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Last ‘Band of Brothers’ officer dies at 99

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Edward Shames, a World War II veteran who was the last surviving officer of “Easy Company,” which inspired the HBO miniseries and book “Band of Brothers,” has died. He was 99. An obituary posted by the Holomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory said Shames, of Norfolk, Virginia, died peacefully at his home […]
NORFOLK, VA
stljewishlight.org

This Nazi Luger helped pay for my son’s Bar Mitzvah

After learning of the passing of Jewish war hero Edward Shames on Sunday morning, I was amazed to learn of how he honored his son’s Bar Mitzvah. After Germany surrendered, Shames and his men of Easy Company entered Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest where Shames managed to acquire a few bottles of cognac, with labels indicating they were “for the Fuhrer’s use only.”
SOCIETY
news4sanantonio.com

Last member of WW2's Band of Brothers dead at 99

The last remaining member of World War II's 'Band of Brothers' has died. Army Colonel Edward Shames was the last surviving officer of the historic World War II parachute infantry regiment of the U.S. Army known as Easy Company. He died Friday at the age of 99. The story of...
MILITARY
wiltonbulletin.com

Edward Shames, WWII Veteran and "Band of Brothers" Inspiration, Dead at 99

Over half a century after they first fought in World War II, the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division — also known as Easy Company — has been immortalized as one of the most notable fighting units in military history. The camaraderie among its surviving members, decades after their time at war, drew the attention of writer Stephen Ambrose, who wrote about the regiment in his acclaimed book Band of Brothers — itself adapted as an HBO miniseries 20 years ago.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Jewish Telegraphic Agency#Band Of Brothers#Bar Mitzvah#Jta#Easy Company#Jews#Hbo
thefocus.news

What was Edward Shames’ age in Band Of Brothers and who played him?

Army Col Edward Shames, the last remaining member of E Company, 506th Infantry Regiment, aka Band Of Brothers, has died six months before his 100th birthday – what was his age while serving in the military, and who played him in the series?. What was Edward Shames’ age in Band...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Actress who racially abused and attacked staff at posh Notting Hill chip shop 'shouted at victim: 'I'm an aristocrat, I grew up in a castle' and donned wig and mask disguise to beat banning injunction'

A 'nightmare' actress who racially abused and attacked chip shop staff has tormented businesses in the area for many months, hurling racial insults at 'anyone who speaks a foreign language', neighbours have claimed. Sophie Gatacre called Hamza Ahmed 'a dirty Bangladeshi man' before slapping him across the face at The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
World War II
Only In Oklahoma

The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

If you head outside Oklahoma City to the town of Spencer, there’s an evil place known as The Purple Church that has long been recognized as one of the most haunted places in Oklahoma. The interesting part is that it’s not purple, nor is it a church, but it is full of paranormal activity that […] The post The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ARTnews

More Than a ‘Holocaust Artist’: Miami Show Positions Maryan as an Unknown Giant of the Postwar Era

Back in 1972, the Guggenheim Museum invited a group of 10 artists to do an exhibition that had virtually no involvement from its curatorial team. Even if that show was “anticurator,” as one New York Times critic deemed it, the exhibition, titled “Ten Independents,” certainly wasn’t anti–art world altogether. The artists—many of whom were well-known to curators and collectors at the time, like Romare Bearden, H. C. Westermann, and Red Grooms—chose noted critic Dore Ashton to serve as their emissary, neatly summing up the show’s ethos in its catalogue in lieu of a curator. Unlike some of his colleagues, one artist in that mix, however, has languished in relative obscurity...
MUSEUMS
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Still Has Government Letters from Father’s Escape from Nazi Germany

Henry Winkler said his dad outsmarted the Nazis with a box of chocolates. Harry Winkler was a Jewish business owner in Berlin when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the early 1930s. By the end of the decade, the Winklers realized they needed to get out of the country before it was too late. But if they were going to start a new life in America, they would need money.
CELEBRITIES
openculture.com

How a Mosaic from Caligula’s Party Boat Became a Coffee Table in a New York City Apartment 50 Years Ago

Imagine owning Caligula’s coffee table — or, better yet, a coffee table made from the mosaic flooring that once covered the infamously cruel Roman Emperor’s party boats. Art dealer and Manhattanite Helen Fioratti owned such a table for 45 years, but she had no idea what it was until she happened to go to a 2013 book signing by author and Italian stone expert Dario Del Bufalo. There, a friend noticed her table in Del Bufalo’s coffee table book, Porphyry, “about the reddish-purple rock much used by Roman emperors,” notes Gloria Oladipo at The Guardian. Fioratti’s husband bought the piece from an aristocratic Italian family in the 1960s, then affixed it to a base and made into a table. “It was an innocent purchase,” Fioretti told The New York Times in 2017 after Italy’s Nemi museum seized the artifact and returned it to its home country. Del Bufalo agreed, and it pained him to have to take it, but the artifact, he says in an interview above with Anderson Cooper, is priceless.
LIFESTYLE
Cleveland Jewish News

Three-day retreat for widows and orphans offers support at Hanukkah time

More than 400 orphans and 150 widows attended the annual Colel Chabad Hanukkah retreat this week at the Ramada Hotel in Jerusalem. The three-day getaway included full meals, nightly candle-lighting and parties, day excursions, and children’s and youth entertainment programs. For Elana, a mother of two young daughters, the retreat...
ADVOCACY
Cleveland Jewish News

Kosher food becomes a BDS flashpoint on a Toronto college campus

(JTA) — After an outcry and a rebuke from the University of Toronto president, the student union at a satellite campus modified a proposed ban on kosher foods in any way affiliated with Israel, but a campus Jewish campus group said the change made matters worse. Never miss a story....
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy