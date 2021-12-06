No decision made yet on Kyle Hamilton for Fiesta Bowl

It’s essentially a forgone conclusion that Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton won’t be a part of the 2022 Fighting Irish football team as most assume he’ll be among the first 10 players taken in the 2022 NFL draft. Has Hamilton played his final game at Notre Dame or will he play in the Fiesta Bowl to close the 2021 season on New Year’s Day?

New Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was asked exactly that by Eric Hansen of the South Bend Tribune during Monday’s introductory press conference and said that decision hasn’t yet been made.

“I’ve communicated clearly with Kyle that his health is the number-one importance for any decision we make,” Freeman said, “Whatever is best for him and best for his health I’m going to support.” – Marcus Freeman

I’ve thought all along that Hamilton played his last down in blue and gold when he had the scary knee injury against USC and I support and understand why he’d make that decision.

In nothing else besides selfish reasons however, I’d be lying if I said I really didn’t want to see him play one more game for Notre Dame.

Stay tuned as we’ll certainly find out more about Hamilton’s availability as the Fiesta Bowl date on New Year’s Day with Oklahoma State draws nearer.