Aiken County, SC

Victim's dog thrown off second story balcony onto car after biting shooting suspect

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
 2 days ago
Julian Antonio Dobbins (Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center)

A Springfield man was arrested Saturday after a dog was shot at and thrown off a second story hotel balcony.

Julian Antonio Dobbins, 30, is charged with ill treatment of animals in general, torture, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less and domestic violence in the third degree.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to the Knights Inn on Richland Avenue after reports of shots fired.

The victim told police the suspect assaulted her, causing her dog to attack the suspect by biting him on both legs, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County detention center.

The suspect then "grabbed the dog and threw it off the second story balcony shattering a blue Honda windshield" before running behind the hotel, according to the report.

Officers transported the suspect to the hospital for dog bites on both legs. After clearance, he was transported to the Aiken County detention center.

The dog's current condition is unknown.

Crime & Safety
Aiken, SC
