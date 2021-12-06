New effort to recall L.A. County DA George Gascón

Opponents of George Gascón have launched a new bid to recall the Los Angeles County district attorney from office. The new effort comes months after a previous attempt fell short and amid fresh concerns over his policies.

“Recall proponents stand for more punishment, not more safety….Dated, tough-on-crime approaches have not made our communities safer, but have produced insecurity and instability that has increased recidivism rates and exacerbated homelessness in our communities,” Cristine DeBerry, the founder and executive director of the Prosecutors Alliance of California, said in a statement. “Fully 95 percent of the people we send to prison will come home, and research has consistently shown that longer sentences can actually make individuals more likely to commit future crimes. It’s time to stop the finger pointing and work with us on prevention and problem solving.”

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 6, 2021.

