Los Angeles County, CA

New effort to recall L.A. County DA George Gascón

By Christina Pascucci
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

Opponents of George Gascón have launched a new bid to recall the Los Angeles County district attorney from office. The new effort comes months after a previous attempt fell short and amid fresh concerns over his policies.

“Recall proponents stand for more punishment, not more safety….Dated, tough-on-crime approaches have not made our communities safer, but have produced insecurity and instability that has increased recidivism rates and exacerbated homelessness in our communities,” Cristine DeBerry, the founder and executive director of the Prosecutors Alliance of California, said in a statement. “Fully 95 percent of the people we send to prison will come home, and research has consistently shown that longer sentences can actually make individuals more likely to commit future crimes.  It’s time to stop the finger pointing and work with us on prevention and problem solving.”

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 6, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 24

following the light
5d ago

people needs to see how crime has gone up due to this guy policies, those people stealing in the stores lately were caught but they release them 4 days later thanks to this guy , there is no way crime will stop this way. he needs to go he is not a healthy person for our communities , CRIMINALS know he protect them

Reply
11
I See You !
4d ago

Gascon is a very dangerous man! He is the friend of criminals and the enemy of victims! He must be put out of office immediately!! Recall! Sign the petition!!

Reply
7
truanadashadapresure
5d ago

if it didn't work for Gavin it won't work for gas on. congratulations California arm yourself. you are your own law enforcement and protection

Reply
3
