If you have been keeping up with the Sebring Blue Streaks football team, you may have noticed the absolutely amazing season they just finished. The team had a respectable 9-4 record during the regular season but went undefeated in district matches, meaning that the team claimed the district championship for the first time in countless years. The Blue Streaks proceeded to enter the regional tournament and won all three matches with a combined score of 83-12. Their final match against Clearwater and in enemy territory ended with a winning field goal kick to claim the regional championship by a narrow 13-12 score.

SEBRING, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO