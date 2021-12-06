ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Woman to Lead NYSE Will Step Down

By Brenda Bouw
Street.Com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Stock Exchange announced an executive shuffle, including its second new female president, as it positions it for future growth and intense competition from rival exchanges. President Stacey Cunningham, the first woman to lead the NYSE when she was appointed in 2018, will leave her job at...

