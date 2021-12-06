ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks vs. Cavaliers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly one more quarter stands between the Milwaukee Bucks and the victory they were favored to collect going into this night. Sitting on a score of 88-81, they have looked like the better team out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play. Milwaukee has been riding...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins heart courtesy to another epic interaction with a young fan after Bucks vs Nuggets matchup

The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a player who has always accepted his critics with a smile and deservingly is a part of zero-haters group. Be it with his most recent Oreo discovery or his All-Star game on court-commentary, the Greek Freak has always ended up winning hearts after his heart-warming and hilarious gestures. However, he ended up making a young fan feel immensely special after the Bucks vs Nuggets game as well.
NBA
doorcountydailynews.com

Win as easy as 1-2-3 for Bucks Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Orlando Magic by 40 points in the first half alone to cruise to the easy 123-92 home victory. The Bucks' 77-36 lead at the break was not just their biggest halftime lead in franchise history, it was also Orlando's biggest deficit at the end of the first two quarters as well ever. The lead would grow to more than 50 points, but the Magic were able to chip away at the lead in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 12 points in limited work while Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 18 points. Patrick Connaughton scored 17 points off the bench as seven different Bucks players registered double figures.
NBA
FanSided

Instant reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks signing DeMarcus Cousins

General manager Jon Horst has always taken an aggressive approach when it comes to patching up the biggest needs for the Milwaukee Bucks, which is precisely what he just did. As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks are signing big man DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year non-guaranteed deal. It seems safe to say that this move is surprising, but it makes sense. Of course, the Buck have been without starting center Brook Lopez for all but one game to start the season as he continues dealing with lingering back soreness. With Lopez not returning to the lineup anytime soon it seems, bringing in another center was a great idea. In fact, Cousins is a name that many Bucks fans wanted to see the team make a run at, which is what they have just done with their final roster spot.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Bobby Portis
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Fiserv Forum#The Utah Jazz#The Miami Heat
numberfire.com

Timberwolves starting Jaden McDaniels for inactive Patrick Beverley on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McDaniels will make his 11th start this season after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with a left adductor strain. In a fast tempo matchup against a Charlotte team playing with a 101.8 pace, our models project McDaniels to score 18.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,100.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Coby White trades the Bulls could make to become a title contender

The Chicago Bulls have had a phenomenal start to the 2021-22 season following their big offseason. They are 14-8 on the year and are second in the Eastern Conference. The additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been vital to their early-season success. They have paired these players with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, creating a solid roster.
NBA
92.7 The Block

Sam Farber: Oubre Deserves to Start, But Your Not Taking Hayward Out of the Lineup

The Hornets back-to-back the past two days against the Hawks in Atlanta and Philadelphia at home was a tough enough task as it is, but the Hornets' COVID issues made it an even tougher stretch than it had to be. After four key players missed the game on Sunday night in Atlanta, Ish Smith, the team's backup point who had to start the other night due to the scenario that the team is dealing with, was also placed in the NBA's COVID protocol yesterday afternoon, leaving the Hornets even more short handed than they were the night before. That means the pressure was on some of the remaining players to step up and Kelly Oubre Jr. has answered that bell. Oubre had another huge night on Monday, dropping 35 points on 13-24 shooting from the field overall and 6-13 shooting from behind the arc, continuing what has been an extremely successful seven-game stretch for him. In those seven games, Oubre has averaged 25.3 points per game, a team-high during that stretch and it has begun to generate the question as to whether or not he should be considered for a starting role.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Posts another double-double

Ayton chipped in 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 win over the Pistons. The big man finished as one of seven Suns players with double-digit scoring in the team's 18th straight win. He also led Phoenix with 12 boards and registered his fifth double-double in his past six games. Ayton's 16.1 points and 11.5 boards on the campaign are on pace to exceed the production he posted last season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy