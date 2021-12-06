ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl Harbor survivor sends message to younger Americans

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 2 days ago

Democrat-Herald

Navy veteran, 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attack

U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class David Russell sought refuge below deck on the USS Oklahoma when Japanese bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. But a split-second decision changed his mind, and likely saved his life. "I thought, 'What am I doing down here?' I was trained to be an anti-aircraft loader," says Russell, now 101. "I went topside. By the time I went topside, the ship was almost ready to capsize." Russell plans to return to Pearl Harbor on Tuesday for a ceremony in remembrance of those who died. The event marks the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. The Oklahoma lost 429 sailors and Marines, the second greatest death toll that day after the USS Arizona's 1,177. Altogether more than 2,300 American troops were killed.
abc17news.com

Survivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — Pearl Harbor attack survivors are expected to gather at the site of the bombing to remember those killed 80 years ago. About 30 survivors and 100 other veterans of the war were expected to participate in a ceremony at a pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial. They will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the same minute the attack began decades ago. The bombing killed more than 2,300 U.S. troops. This year’s ceremony is taking place as a strong storm packing high winds and heavy rains hits Hawaii, but a Navy spokesperson says there’s been no discussion of cancelling the event.
hillcountrynews

As survivors die, Pearl Harbor remembrance shifts to sons and daughters

Tuesday's annual Pearl Harbor ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum on San Diego's Embarcadero included a "missing man" flyover by vintage planes that felt especially ….
WNDU

100-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor reflects on the “date that will live in infamy”

CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - The 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack that killed more than 2,400 people was commemorated with a 100-year-old survivor in attendance. “Because of his health now, he can’t travel, so if he can’t go to the service, the service is gonna come to him,” said James Laud Sr., the 5th District Directors for the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors Organization.
TheDailyBeast

Pearl Harbor Survivor, 101, to Attend Anniversary After Crowdfunding Effort

A 101-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor will attend the 80th memorial service in remembrance of the tragedy this week, traveling to Hawaii after his daughter was able to raise nearly triple the funds she needed to hire adequate care for him. Kimberlee Heinrichs told CNN she turned to GoFundMe when it became clear that she wouldn’t be able to afford to send her father, Ike Schab, to the ceremony on her own.
KTVU FOX 2

80-years later, Pearl Harbor survivor provides a doorway to history

Eighty years ago Tuesday, the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor propelled the United States into World War II. An intimate, late-morning celebration at a San Jose diner also provides a doorway to history. The guest of honor is a 102-year-old hero from an inflection point in American past.
Victoria Advocate

Family members of Pearl Harbor survivors carry their stories onward

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Joe Chilcoat was manning the air traffic control tower at Hickam Field when the Japanese military strafed and bombed the base. Among the more than 2,400 Americans killed and 1,104 wounded during the attack on Pearl Harbor, 121 of those killed and 274 of those wounded were stationed at Hickam Field, while another 37 went missing, according to the National Parks Service.
Popular Mechanics

80 Years Later, Pearl Harbor Still Holds a Few Mysteries

December 7, 2021: Today marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Nearly a century after the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched their deadly attack—a move that would spur the U.S. to join the war effort and change the course of history—mysteries surrounding that day remain. To...
22 WSBT

Honoring one of the last few survivors of Pearl Harbor attack at age 100

One of the last known Pearl Harbor survivors is being honored on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Eighty years ago, Japanese planes attacked the U.S. Naval base causing the country to join World War II. At Tuesday's Remembrance Day service, organizers asked for the younger generation to preserve the veterans'...
SignalsAZ

Governor Ducey Pearl Harbor Message

Governor Doug Ducey today released the following message in honor of the 80th solemn anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor:. “Located at the Arizona State Capitol is one of the two anchors that was aboard the USS Arizona, which was destroyed on that infamous day in Pearl Harbor. The battleship is now the eternal resting place of the service members who died in that unprovoked attack.
Johnson City Press

Pearl Harbor to be remembered by local American Legion post

The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor will be remembered with a ceremony at the American Legion Kings Mountain Post 24 on Sunday, Dec. 5. The observance will begin at 2 p.m. at the post, located at 409 E Market St., Johnson City. The event is hosted jointly...
Pleasanton Express

Pearl Harbor remembered

Happy December, Atascosa County! Well, we are in the homestretch of 2021 and we are preparing to embark on an optimistic 2022. I say that because it seems that normalcy is on the rise. This past weekend, the family and I attended some festivities and the attendees were many. This weekend, there will be a lot happening to celebrate Christmas around the county.
