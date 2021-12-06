Pearl Harbor survivor sends message to younger Americans

U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class David Russell sought refuge below deck on the USS Oklahoma when Japanese bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. But a split-second decision changed his mind, and likely saved his life. "I thought, 'What am I doing down here?' I was trained to be an anti-aircraft loader," says Russell, now 101. "I went topside. By the time I went topside, the ship was almost ready to capsize." Russell plans to return to Pearl Harbor on Tuesday for a ceremony in remembrance of those who died. The event marks the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. The Oklahoma lost 429 sailors and Marines, the second greatest death toll that day after the USS Arizona's 1,177. Altogether more than 2,300 American troops were killed.

