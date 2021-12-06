‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed For Season 8, Kim Dickens Returns As Series Regular – Editorials24

LEADING THE EVOLUTION IN LOCAL OTT & CTV ADVERTISING. 125+ Leading TV & Media Brands, Audience Targeting, Closed-Loop Attribution. A letter signed by a group of Democrats in Congress urged the Justice Department to conduct a thorough review of the $43 billion merger agreement between Discovery and WarnerMedia. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Justice Department antitrust head Jonathan Kanter, the politicians said, “This transaction raises significant antitrust concerns. In particular, the merger threatens to enhance the market power of the combined firm and substantially lessen competition in the media and entertainment industry, harming both consumers and American workers.” Speaking at UBS’s Global TMT Conference on Monday, AT&T CEO John Stankey characterized the antitrust concerns outlined in the letter “unfounded,” and said the deal remains on track to close in mid-2022. AT&T and Discovery announced the deal in May.
