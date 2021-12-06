‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed For Season 8, Kim Dickens Returns As Series Regular – Editorials24

It looks like Chucky's reign of terror is far from over. On Monday, it was announced that the TV version of the iconic horror franchise has been renewed for a second season, ahead of the Season 1 finale later this week. The news was broken in a gruesome video announcement, which also confirmed that the second season will be debuting in 2022. It is unclear at this point if the new season will air on both SYFY and USA Network, as Season 1 did, or have a new avenue entirely.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO