(I apologize ahead of time for the unsteady videos of the parade below. I hope you can still enjoy!) Last Friday, after a two-year wait, the annual Celebration of Lights Parade and Fireworks returned for its 27th year on December 3rd. And despite being alive for 24 of those 27 years, this year marked the first time that I have attended the celebration. What was I doing all this time?! The entire event was an absolute blast, and it was an honor to get to enjoy it while representing Townsquare Media and WRRV.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO