Students in Massachusetts middle and high schools will soon learn about the history of genocides around the globe as a required part of their curriculum. Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday signed legislation to mandate lessons on the Holocaust and other mass atrocities and to help school systems develop those lessons plans. Legislators said the collective knowledge of genocides appears to be declining and said they hoped that teaching about such acts will help prevent them in the future.

