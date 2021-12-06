Saints Huddle: What's wrong with the Saints? What will it take to fix it? Is it too late?

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and Taysom Hill (7) in the huddle with the offense during the game against the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)

METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints were off Sunday after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night in the Caesars Superdome. These extra few days off are much-needed for a team that played three games in 12 days. It’s back to the drawing board as they try to end their five-game losing streak when they travel to play the New York Jets next Sunday.

There is a lot for Sean Payton and his staff to figure out to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive. Saints beat writers Luke Johnson and Amie Just, along with columnists Jeff Duncan and Rod Walker, huddle up to discuss the spiraling Saints.

1: Taysom Hill reportedly will not need surgery for his finger injury, but for the sake of this exercise, let’s say he’s sidelined for the next couple of weeks. Who should be the Saints starter?

Jeff Duncan: I’d love to see Ian Book get a chance to play, but it wouldn’t be in the best interests of the team at this point. Trevor Siemian knows the offense and has the experience. Things look bleak right now, but the Saints aren’t ready to give up on the season just yet. And Payton has never started a rookie quarterback in his coaching career, much less a fourth-rounder. Go with Siemian.

Luke Johnson: I’m going to say Siemian, but I’m also going to couch that answer a little bit. Given everybody the Saints are missing on offense, Payton would be throwing Book to the wolves by letting him play with what is essentially a second-string offense. Siemian has flaws as a player, but I’d feel more comfortable with a veteran back there. Here’s where that changes: If things continue to go south and it’s clear this is a lost season, I’d like to see what Book has.

Amie Just: Fans aren’t going to like this, but Siemian. Yes, I know Book is available, but I don’t think it’s a great idea to throw him out there before he’s ready. Book has been the scout-team quarterback, not taking meaningful reps. Could Book be the answer in a few seasons? Sure, but throwing him into the fire with a significant portion of the offense injured isn’t going to solve anything.

Rod Walker: I’d start Siemian against the Jets. A loss there would put the Saints at 5-8 and the season is pretty much over. At that point, I’m switching gears and throwing Book out there to at least see what he can do in a real game. So far, we’ve only seen Book throw 16 passes in a Saints uniform — all in the one preseason game he played in.

2: Even if the Saints get some of their key players off the injury report, do they have enough firepower to make a run at the playoffs?

Duncan: It’s possible, but they’d have to go 4-1 the rest of the way to have a chance, because I don’t think 8-9 will get you in. I don’t see any way this team beats the Bucs in Tampa. I think that game could get ugly. Miami also is playing very well right now, and the Saints aren’t exactly unbeatable in the Superdome these days. So unless the Saints miraculously get everybody back and the light bulb suddenly turns on for Siemian, I can’t see them making a playoff run.

Johnson: Never say never in this mucked-up NFC playoff race. The 17th game and the expanded playoff field give the Saints a puncher’s chance at making the postseason. They’d have to get hot to get in. All that said, things feel especially bleak at the moment, and I’m not even sure a superhuman effort from Alvin Kamara in the closing five games would be enough.

Just: There aren’t a ton of great teams in the NFC, so anything is possible as far as the field goes. But the Saints have to figure it out, and quickly. They can’t afford to lose a winnable game against the Jets next week. They have to beat the Dolphins two weeks later. The other games are against division opponents, and that’s tough sledding. Having seven teams rather than six in the playoffs per conference helps, but if this five-game streak turns into six, I don’t see much of a shot.

Walker: The Saints are basically playing for the seventh seed. The problem is, based on the health of the roster, the Saints may not win another game. Even getting Kamara, Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk back probably only gets you three wins at best. The offense just isn’t good enough to score, and it’s definitely not one that can fall behind in games. The team just does not do enough of the little things right to overcome those deficiencies. It’s going to take a lot of good fortune (healthy players, some breaks, some points by the defense and special teams) to get that last spot.

3: Outside of the injuries, what has been the most disappointing part of this five-game losing streak?

Duncan: The quarterback play has just been abysmal. No one expected Siemian or Hill to be the second coming of Drew Brees, but they have really struggled, much more than I expected. Not only are they failing to produce many big plays, they also have made way too many turnovers and taken too many sacks. The Saints are playing with little confidence right now, and my guess is it stems from their quarterback issues.

Johnson: The most disheartening thing is that it feels like the Saints are facing a problem without a real solution. Every week has just been a variation of the same thing. Payton is essentially a real-life version of Bill Murray’s character from “Groundhog Day” right now.

Just: Some of the Saints' penalties (like that ridiculous flag on Garrett Griffin) are out of their control, but the Saints also keep committing boneheaded penalties on offense, and they’re better than that. The team as a whole has been flagged for 17 false starts and 17 offensive holding plays. The latter has nullified 172 yards of offense, and the false starts have backed them up 85 yards. The worst offender has been center Erik McCoy, who leads the team in penalties with seven (three false starts, three holding, one illegal use of hands).

Walker: Quarterback is the obvious answer here. The adjective Jeff used to describe the QB play — “abysmal” — is spot-on. Just to avoid being repetitive and not to drop the ball (pun intended), I’ll mention the receiver play. As tough as things have been for the quarterbacks, these guys they are throwing to haven’t given them much help. We said all offseason that it was an area that needs to be upgraded. Twelve games in, we are talking about it Still(s). Another pun intended.

4: Time to play GM: Having seen 12 Saints games this season, what’s your top priority going into 2022?

Duncan: No question, the Saints have to get a quarterback. It’s the most important position in professional sports, and the Saints lack a proven commodity there. No one knows how Jameis Winston will recover from his knee injury, and we didn’t really get a long enough look at him to know whether the Saints view him as the long-term answer at the position. I expect Payton and Mickey Loomis to explore all options in the offseason. Free agency. Trade. Draft. They’ll look at everything. The other positions will take care of themselves, especially with the return to health of so many injured starters. But it all starts with the quarterback.

Just: Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback and then receiver. Unfortunately for Winston, his shot at redemption didn’t provide a lot for the Saints (or other teams) to work off of, considering seven games isn’t a large body of work. Is he the answer? I don’t know, but he’s surely better than what the Saints have had in the interim. I expect the Saints to explore all possible avenues to find their next quarterback. With quarterback being a not-so-deep position in this year’s draft, I expect them to target a receiver with whatever their first-round pick is. That’s need No. 2.

Johnson: This season feels like it has 2020 New England Patriots vibes, doesn’t it? The Hall of Fame quarterback leaves and a team that knows little other than success suddenly finds itself where nobody wants to be: In the middle of the NFL pack. So, yes, quarterback is priority Nos. 1, 2 and 3. Whether that’s Winston or someone else, the Saints brain trust is facing a make-or-break offseason. Then throw whatever resources remain at a receiver position that badly needs some high-end talent.

Walker: This whole conversation is a little different if Winston didn’t go down with an injury and Michael Thomas didn’t miss the entire season. Quarterback and receiver wouldn’t be as much of a concern if those two things didn't happen. But the bulk of the reason for this 5-7 record is because of those two positions, so the focus has to be there.