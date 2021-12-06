ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints Huddle: What's wrong with the Saints? What will it take to fix it? Is it too late?

By JEFF DUNCAN, LUKE JOHNSON, AMIE JUST, ROD WALKER, The New Orleans Advocate
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLeEv_0dFbFkXl00
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and Taysom Hill (7) in the huddle with the offense during the game against the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)

METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints were off Sunday after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night in the Caesars Superdome. These extra few days off are much-needed for a team that played three games in 12 days. It’s back to the drawing board as they try to end their five-game losing streak when they travel to play the New York Jets next Sunday.

There is a lot for Sean Payton and his staff to figure out to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive. Saints beat writers Luke Johnson and Amie Just, along with columnists Jeff Duncan and Rod Walker, huddle up to discuss the spiraling Saints.

1: Taysom Hill reportedly will not need surgery for his finger injury, but for the sake of this exercise, let’s say he’s sidelined for the next couple of weeks. Who should be the Saints starter?

Jeff Duncan: I’d love to see Ian Book get a chance to play, but it wouldn’t be in the best interests of the team at this point. Trevor Siemian knows the offense and has the experience. Things look bleak right now, but the Saints aren’t ready to give up on the season just yet. And Payton has never started a rookie quarterback in his coaching career, much less a fourth-rounder. Go with Siemian.

Luke Johnson: I’m going to say Siemian, but I’m also going to couch that answer a little bit. Given everybody the Saints are missing on offense, Payton would be throwing Book to the wolves by letting him play with what is essentially a second-string offense. Siemian has flaws as a player, but I’d feel more comfortable with a veteran back there. Here’s where that changes: If things continue to go south and it’s clear this is a lost season, I’d like to see what Book has.

Amie Just: Fans aren’t going to like this, but Siemian. Yes, I know Book is available, but I don’t think it’s a great idea to throw him out there before he’s ready. Book has been the scout-team quarterback, not taking meaningful reps. Could Book be the answer in a few seasons? Sure, but throwing him into the fire with a significant portion of the offense injured isn’t going to solve anything.

Rod Walker: I’d start Siemian against the Jets. A loss there would put the Saints at 5-8 and the season is pretty much over. At that point, I’m switching gears and throwing Book out there to at least see what he can do in a real game. So far, we’ve only seen Book throw 16 passes in a Saints uniform — all in the one preseason game he played in.

2: Even if the Saints get some of their key players off the injury report, do they have enough firepower to make a run at the playoffs?

Duncan: It’s possible, but they’d have to go 4-1 the rest of the way to have a chance, because I don’t think 8-9 will get you in. I don’t see any way this team beats the Bucs in Tampa. I think that game could get ugly. Miami also is playing very well right now, and the Saints aren’t exactly unbeatable in the Superdome these days. So unless the Saints miraculously get everybody back and the light bulb suddenly turns on for Siemian, I can’t see them making a playoff run.

Johnson: Never say never in this mucked-up NFC playoff race. The 17th game and the expanded playoff field give the Saints a puncher’s chance at making the postseason. They’d have to get hot to get in. All that said, things feel especially bleak at the moment, and I’m not even sure a superhuman effort from Alvin Kamara in the closing five games would be enough.

Just: There aren’t a ton of great teams in the NFC, so anything is possible as far as the field goes. But the Saints have to figure it out, and quickly. They can’t afford to lose a winnable game against the Jets next week. They have to beat the Dolphins two weeks later. The other games are against division opponents, and that’s tough sledding. Having seven teams rather than six in the playoffs per conference helps, but if this five-game streak turns into six, I don’t see much of a shot.

Walker: The Saints are basically playing for the seventh seed. The problem is, based on the health of the roster, the Saints may not win another game. Even getting Kamara, Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk back probably only gets you three wins at best. The offense just isn’t good enough to score, and it’s definitely not one that can fall behind in games. The team just does not do enough of the little things right to overcome those deficiencies. It’s going to take a lot of good fortune (healthy players, some breaks, some points by the defense and special teams) to get that last spot.

3: Outside of the injuries, what has been the most disappointing part of this five-game losing streak?

Duncan: The quarterback play has just been abysmal. No one expected Siemian or Hill to be the second coming of Drew Brees, but they have really struggled, much more than I expected. Not only are they failing to produce many big plays, they also have made way too many turnovers and taken too many sacks. The Saints are playing with little confidence right now, and my guess is it stems from their quarterback issues.

Johnson: The most disheartening thing is that it feels like the Saints are facing a problem without a real solution. Every week has just been a variation of the same thing. Payton is essentially a real-life version of Bill Murray’s character from “Groundhog Day” right now.

Just: Some of the Saints' penalties (like that ridiculous flag on Garrett Griffin) are out of their control, but the Saints also keep committing boneheaded penalties on offense, and they’re better than that. The team as a whole has been flagged for 17 false starts and 17 offensive holding plays. The latter has nullified 172 yards of offense, and the false starts have backed them up 85 yards. The worst offender has been center Erik McCoy, who leads the team in penalties with seven (three false starts, three holding, one illegal use of hands).

Walker: Quarterback is the obvious answer here. The adjective Jeff used to describe the QB play — “abysmal” — is spot-on. Just to avoid being repetitive and not to drop the ball (pun intended), I’ll mention the receiver play. As tough as things have been for the quarterbacks, these guys they are throwing to haven’t given them much help. We said all offseason that it was an area that needs to be upgraded. Twelve games in, we are talking about it Still(s). Another pun intended.

4: Time to play GM: Having seen 12 Saints games this season, what’s your top priority going into 2022?

Duncan: No question, the Saints have to get a quarterback. It’s the most important position in professional sports, and the Saints lack a proven commodity there. No one knows how Jameis Winston will recover from his knee injury, and we didn’t really get a long enough look at him to know whether the Saints view him as the long-term answer at the position. I expect Payton and Mickey Loomis to explore all options in the offseason. Free agency. Trade. Draft. They’ll look at everything. The other positions will take care of themselves, especially with the return to health of so many injured starters. But it all starts with the quarterback.

Rod Walker: The late Sam Mills goes into Saints' Ring of Honor, where entire Dome Patrol belongs

Rod Walker: The late Sam Mills goes into Saints' Ring of Honor, where entire Dome Patrol belongs

Just: Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback and then receiver. Unfortunately for Winston, his shot at redemption didn’t provide a lot for the Saints (or other teams) to work off of, considering seven games isn’t a large body of work. Is he the answer? I don’t know, but he’s surely better than what the Saints have had in the interim. I expect the Saints to explore all possible avenues to find their next quarterback. With quarterback being a not-so-deep position in this year’s draft, I expect them to target a receiver with whatever their first-round pick is. That’s need No. 2.

Johnson: This season feels like it has 2020 New England Patriots vibes, doesn’t it? The Hall of Fame quarterback leaves and a team that knows little other than success suddenly finds itself where nobody wants to be: In the middle of the NFL pack. So, yes, quarterback is priority Nos. 1, 2 and 3. Whether that’s Winston or someone else, the Saints brain trust is facing a make-or-break offseason. Then throw whatever resources remain at a receiver position that badly needs some high-end talent.

Walker: This whole conversation is a little different if Winston didn’t go down with an injury and Michael Thomas didn’t miss the entire season. Quarterback and receiver wouldn’t be as much of a concern if those two things didn't happen. But the bulk of the reason for this 5-7 record is because of those two positions, so the focus has to be there.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
TexansDaily

Rumor: Saints Planning Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

HOUSTON -- While Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't delve into the specifics and back-and-forth details of complicated trade discussions with the Miami Dolphins regarding Deshaun Watson, we do know how close the two sides were to a deal. We also know that the Pro Bowl quarterback's unresolved legal...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Open To Trade To 3 Teams

Earlier this offseason, trade rumors surrounded three of the best quarterbacks in the NFL – Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. All three remained with their respective teams. However, there will likely be plenty of interest in all three once the 2021 season comes to a close and the offseason kicks off again.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Rod Walker
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Trade Destinations For Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s not a secret that Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers is coming to an end fairly soon. Where he’ll end up next remains a mystery, though. Garoppolo has been efficient for the 49ers this season, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,342 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. His trade value has certainly increased over the past few weeks, which is great news for 49ers general manager John Lynch.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

Veteran wideout Kevin White is back on the Saints practice squad. Per Field Yates, New Orleans has brought back the former seventh overall pick after waiving a couple of players on Tuesday. Including Kenny Stills, who appeared in 10 games for the team in 2021. “The Saints have waived WR...
NFL
BillsDigest

Bills take down undermanned New Orleans Saints

The final rushing numbers for Breida and Devin Singletary (15 carries, 44 yards) did not reflect their effort or their effectiveness. Singletary, for example, had runs of 11, 15 and 6 yards. When the blocking was there, he always was able to push for more. "I thought both backs ran...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Jets#American Football
USA Today

What we learned from the Bills' 31-6 Thanksgiving vs. the Saints

Here are six things we learned from the Buffalo Bills’ 31-6 win against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving:. Bills tight end Dawson Knox tied the single-season record for touchdowns by a Buffalo tight end with six with his first-quarter score. He then broke the Bills record with his seventh of the season in the third quarter.
NFL
Buffalo News

What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 12 win vs. Saints, game ball and more

NEW ORLEANS – Sean McDermott started off his postgame news conference Thursday night by shouting out his special teams. “One thing I do want to point out – I thought the kickoff coverage, I know it's probably not going to be written about, but that's OK, I'll mention it anyway: The kickoff coverage was outstanding,” McDermott said. “The special teams, I thought, did a terrific job giving us a spark and the energy we needed.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fresno Bee

Hill’s promising start for Saints flames out late vs Cowboys

The jolt Taysom Hill provided for the injury-riddled, reeling New Orleans Saints against Dallas on Thursday night dissolved in a slew of turnovers. Starting at quarterback for the first time this season, Hill passed for 264 yards and ran for another 101, but he threw four interceptions, including three on consecutive fourth-quarter series as the Saints lost their fifth in a row for the first time since coach Sean Payton was hired in 2006.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

What channel is the Cowboys vs. Saints Thursday Night Football game on tonight?

The Dallas Cowboys (7-4) head down to the French Quarter to take on the New Orleans Saints (5-6) tonight on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 13. The Saints see some much-needed playmakers return while the Cowboys are facing some heavy losses due to COVID-19. Will the Cowboys be able to bounce back from their two-game skid against a reeling Saints team? Here’s the start time, channel, and live streams for Thursday Night Football, as well as a preview and prediction.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 2

The New Orleans Saints will play host to the Dallas Cowboys at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast on Fox, NFL Network and streamed on Amazon Prime and on the Saints app presented by Verizon. WWL-870 has the radio broadcast. Saints legend...
NFL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy