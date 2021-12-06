ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/05

By Lincoln Journal Star
 7 days ago

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 13.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed eight times for 30 yards and had one catch for 15 yards against the Colts.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Had three tackles, including one tackle-for-loss against the Colts.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made six tackles against the Falcons.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted four times for 203 yards with a long of 57 and one punt inside the 20 against the Steelers.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made one tackle against the Chargers.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made four tackles, including two sacks and two tackles-for-loss, against the Falcons.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Had three tackles against the Falcons.

Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts with a long of 55 against the Saints.

NFL
West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

