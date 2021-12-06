ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ireland braces for Storm Barra as people urged to stay safe

By James Ward
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcYs9_0dFbExjl00

Winds of more than 130km per hour are set to batter the island on Tuesday, as Ireland prepares for the arrival of Storm Barra

Gardai have urged against all unnecessary travel in the areas set to be worst affected by Storm Barra.

Met Eireann has also warned that disruption to travel and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding.

Cork Kerry and Clare have been given a red warning, while an orange-level warning is in place for much of the east and west coast.

Any school covered by a red alert or orange warning will remain closed on Tuesday following advice from the Department of Education, with the same advice issued to creches and childcare facilities.

All universities, colleges and third-level institutions in areas covered by a red or orange warning have also been advised to close on Tuesday.

Gardai warned on Monday that strong winds will make driving particularly hazardous.

People have been urged to pay attention to the risk posed by fallen trees, flying debris and flooded roads.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, whose Department is leading the national co-ordination effort ahead of the arrival of the storm, tweeted that his officials have “been in contact with local authorities to ensure every support is available to rough sleepers and those experiencing homelessness”.

“Extreme weather response is in place & there is plenty of bed capacity, no person should be sleeping rough at this time,” he said.

Defence Force troops are on standby ahead of the arrival of the storm, alongside members of Civil Defence.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the storm would be “very, very serious” and urged people to avoid the coast “at all costs”.

He said: “Tomorrow will be a very, very difficult day from a storm perspective.

“It’s very, very serious and we would urge people to stay at home unless necessary in terms of travel, particularly in the counties concerned.

“Watch out for the weather alerts. I think it’s very important that we get the message out there to the public at large, that we are dealing with a very, very serious storm in Storm Barra, tomorrow and right through to Wednesday.

“We have been issuing, in the last 24 hours, warnings to people, particularly near coastlines. People must avoid the coast at all costs.

“Particularly in those counties where we have a strong orange alert or red alerts, travel should be kept to a minimum.

“The usual precautions in terms of falling trees should be adhered to. This is a very, very severe storm.”

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has already confirmed that some Covid-19 test centres and vaccination centres will remain closed on Tuesday.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid tweeted on Monday evening: “Just finished chairing a call of the HSE National Emergency Management Team.

“The safety of our patients, the public and our staff remains paramount. There will be some cancellations to services in high risk areas.”

The Courts Service has also cancelled all sittings in Kerry, Cork, Clare and Newcastle West.

Aldi said that stores in Clare, Cork and Kerry would all close for some or all of Tuesday, with AIB confirming the closure of branches in the same counties.

Head of forecasting at Met Eireann Evelyn Cusack said on Monday evening said that no area would escape the impact of the storm.

She urged people to ensure they secure any items outside their homes.

“The advice obviously is to secure everything but not tomorrow when the storm force winds will be in well before dawn,” Ms Cusack told RTE news.

She described the storm as “quite a long event” and not likely to ease off completely until Wednesday morning.

In Northern Ireland the Met Office has issued a status yellow warning, with the possibility of disruption to travel, power cuts and damage to buildings.

It warns of a “small chance” that injuries and danger to life could occur “from large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”.

The Irish Coast Guard has urged the public to avoid any activities that could expose them to “unnecessary danger”.

The red warning will take effect from 6am on Tuesday until 9pm that night.

Orange-level warnings will be in place for Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo and Wexford from 6am on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday.

An orange warning will also take effect in Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and East Meath from 8am until 1pm on Tuesday.

A yellow warning will be in place for the rest of the country from 2am on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.

A yellow warning will also be in place across Northern Ireland from 6am on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

“South-westerly winds later veering north-westerly will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h,” Met Eireann warned on Monday.

“Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely.”

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office said “strong winds and heavy rain bring a risk of some travel disruption and flooding”.

They warned that there was a chance of closed roads and bridges, flooded buildings, tiles blown from roofs, and power cuts may affect mobile phone coverage.

Meanwhile, people living in coastal communities have been urged to prepare for Storm Barra’s imminent arrival and to avoid unnecessary risks.

“Walkers are advised to avoid any exposed areas, including seafront and cliff walkways, as they may be hit by sudden gusts, exposing themselves to unnecessary danger,” a statement said. “All other forms of open-water recreation should be avoided, including by experienced practitioners, as it may result in arousing public concerns and causing rescue services to be alerted.”

Coast Guard Operations Manager Michael O’Toole appealed to the public to remain vigilant, to avoid any unnecessary travel and to monitor Met Eireann weather forecasts.

He said: “Remember, stay back, stay high, stay dry.

“If you see somebody in trouble on the water or on the coast dial 112 or use marine VHF channel 16, and ask for the Coast Guard.”

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Storm Barra deluge leads to flood alerts across Shropshire

Four flood alerts have been issued around Shropshire and Powys after Storm Barra brought heavy rainfall to the area. While the forecast winds were not as severe as the ones brought by last week's Storm Arwen, the Environment Agency and Shropshire Council have warned residents of four alerts across the county.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Lights back on for thousands as supplier restores power after Storm Barra

Householders across Scotland who had their electricity supplies disrupted by Storm Barra can now turn the lights back on after power was restored.Around 1,000 customers were still off the grid on Wednesday morning because of disruption caused by the second winter storm of the season, supplier Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said.But the network has now confirmed that supplies to all of its customers in the north of Scotland had been restored just before 7pm.John Swinney Deputy First Minister, had told MSPs in Holyrood on Wednesday that he acknowledged the “inconvenience and hardship” caused for those affected – some...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darragh O'brien
Person
Evelyn Cusack
BBC

Storm Barra causes North West road closures and rail delays

Strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Barra have caused road closures and rail delays across the North West. A stretch of the M57 in Merseyside has now reopened after it was closed to fix an overhead sign that was damaged by winds, National Highways said. Flooding has blocked the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Storm Barra: Aberystwyth promenade sees worst storm damage in years

A coastal promenade has seen its worst damage in eight years as Storm Barra continues to batter parts of Wales. Richard Griffiths, who owns the Richmond Hotel on Aberystwyth seafront, said there were two big holes in the sea wall and it was the worst since it was extensively damaged in 2014.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Barra causes North West road closures and rail delays

Strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Barra have caused road closures and rail delays across the North West. A stretch of the M57 in Merseyside has now reopened after it was closed to fix an overhead sign that was damaged by winds, National Highways said. Flooding has blocked the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Storm Barra leaves trail of debris in its wake

Weather warnings remain in place for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra begins to subside. The storm caused damage across the island over the course of Tuesday and into Wednesday, with thousands of homes still without electricity. While Wednesday afternoon was calmer in many parts of the country, high winds...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#West Cork#Weather Forecasts#Extreme Weather#Storm Barra Gardai#Department#Defence Force#Civil Defence#Stormbarra News
The Independent

Around 1,000 properties without power after Storm Barra

Around 1,000 properties remain without power after Storm Barra swept across the country.The latest power cuts come just days after the final homes were reconnected following Storm Arwen, which had caused “catastrophic damage” to electricity networks mainly in the north east of Scotland affecting 135,000 properties.The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings as Storm Barra brought high winds, heavy rain and snow on Tuesday.Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said around 1,000 customers remained without power across the north of Scotland, with 700 of these in the Grampian area, at 8am on Wednesday.It has restored power to more than...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Barra news – news: UK hit by 80mph gales as pensioner found dead in flooded river

An 80-year-old woman is believed to have been killed in 80 mph winds of Storm Barra. Venetia Smith, 80, is believed to have fallen from a bridge after she went missing her home in Blandford, Dorset, on Tuesday morning.Her body was found in a river near Langdon Road at about 3pm.Chief Inspector Matt Baxter, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Venetia’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”Around 1,000 properties remain without power after Storm Barra swept across the country.The latest power cuts come just days after the final homes were reconnected following Storm Arwen, which had caused "catastrophic damage" to electricity networks mainly in the north east of Scotland, affecting 135,000 properties.The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings as Storm Barra brought high winds, heavy rain and snow on Tuesday. Read More Storm Barra ‘weather bomb’ forces schools to shut as snow and 68mph winds batter UKStorm Barra forces schools to shut as gusts reach 68mphStorm Barra causes flight cancellations and diversions
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Fly-tipping surged by 16% during pandemic – but fines fell by half

Cases of fly-tipping reached 1.13 million across England last year in a surge of over 16 per cent during the pandemic, costing local governments £11.6 million to clean up. New government figures show how lockdown caused an increase in fly-tipping across the country in 2020/2021, with cases increasing from 980,000 the previous year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AccuWeather

Storm Barra crashes into Ireland, UK with deadly force

The second named windstorm in less than two weeks reached bomb cyclone status prior to striking portions of Ireland and the United Kingdom with a fury Tuesday into Wednesday. Tens of thousands of residents were left without power as hurricane-force winds churned up massive waves, while pelting rain and snow led to difficult travel and disruptions to daily life.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Who now can take the prime minister seriously?

Even if the announcement of a version of “plan B” was a diversionary tactic by the government, under pressure from Downing Street’s “partygate” scandal, it is welcome and, indeed, overdue. As soon as the new and threatening omicron variant emerged, minsters should, on the precautionary principle, have immediately implemented measures that would limit social interaction and the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

369K+
Followers
141K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy