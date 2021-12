After dislocating his shoulder in a contest against the Seattle Kraken six weeks ago, the Devils season seemed as if it was about to go downhill. Instead, over the six weeks without their former 1st overall pick, the Devils survived. They went 8-6-4 with some big wins against the Panthers and Lightning, and in the process, they managed to either battle back or take the lead in the 3rd period nine times over the 18 games. Now, the Devils sit two points out of a wild card spot and are primed to go on a run with their top offensive talent returning to a lineup.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO