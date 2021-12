In forming the 2021 All-AL East team last week, one thing became abundantly clear — even if it was already commonly believed — when looking at the results. The Rays finished in first place with merits, but the team didn’t really have any of the dominant performers in the division, and that’s not really how it was built. Yes, the Rays have stars, however it remained consistent even with the loss of Tyler Glasnow, it was this good even before Franco — it’s all about depth.

