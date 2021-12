Search engine optimization (SEO) has been a buzz-phrase in digital marketing for years, and for good reason: Done well, it can accelerate the growth of a startup, and is also a type of digital marketing that’s affordable for smaller enterprises, leveling the playing field between them and larger competitors. The great challenge, however, is its fluidity… including ever-changing algorithms, so even those who believe they have a grasp of its essentials need to be reminded of SEO’s evolving power and purpose, and how it is poised to change even further.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO