Canadiens' Carey Price: Out through holidays

Landeskog scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over Montreal. He added three hits and four penalty minutes. Landeskog deposited an empty-net goal with just under three minutes left to seal Colorado's road win, one day after an embarrassing loss to the Maple Leafs. The tally extended his scoring streak to six games, during which he has one goal and seven assists. As a bonus for fantasy managers, he threw in four PIM and is up to a team-high 35 minutes in the box over 18 games, one more minute than he had in 2020 over 54 contests.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO