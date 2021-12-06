Man with wooden daggers threatens to kill woman on train, makes 'anti-white statements': Police

N ew York City police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened a woman on a train with sharpened pieces of wood and made "anti-white" comments to her.

The incident occurred the morning of Nov. 29 on a train near 59th Street station in Manhattan, police said. A 46-year-old woman accused a man of threatening to kill her while brandishing wooden sticks, sharpened to a point, and making racial comments to her that were anti-white.

The man was photographed and posted to the NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter page.

He was wearing a red coat and had an afro, as well as a face tattoo. His face is covered by his hand in the photo. An investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is ongoing, and police are asking the public for any information that could help identify the man.



New York City celebrated its most peaceful day in recent history on Nov. 29, when not a single murder was reported for a 24-hour period, according to a report . Despite a summer spike in citywide murders, homicide is down 23% compared with 2020, representing a 50-year-low.

The overall crime rate for New York City was up 11.2% in October relative to 2020.

