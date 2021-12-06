Final leaf collection of the year begins in Bowling Green

The city of Bowling Green began its final round of leaf collection Monday. Crews will collect leaves at addresses eligible for garbage collection, but the leaf collection is not related to the regular garbage collection schedule.

This will be the final leaf collection for 2021. Once the crews leave a street, they will not return.

Bowling Green residents may also take leaves to the drop-off site behind the public works garage on Tarragon Drive, off East Poe Road. Brush and branches are not accepted at the drop-off site.

As an alternative leaf collection, residents can use a recycling mower to shred leaves instead. Grass clippings and finely chopped leaves can improve lawn health by adding vital nutrients and organic matter.