ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Final leaf collection of the year begins in Bowling Green

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24R0Bn_0dFbCRtt00

The city of Bowling Green began its final round of leaf collection Monday. Crews will collect leaves at addresses eligible for garbage collection, but the leaf collection is not related to the regular garbage collection schedule.

This will be the final leaf collection for 2021. Once the crews leave a street, they will not return.

Bowling Green residents may also take leaves to the drop-off site behind the public works garage on Tarragon Drive, off East Poe Road. Brush and branches are not accepted at the drop-off site.

As an alternative leaf collection, residents can use a recycling mower to shred leaves instead. Grass clippings and finely chopped leaves can improve lawn health by adding vital nutrients and organic matter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Holiday events, tree lighting set for Ottawa Park

Toledo's 7th annual Ottawa Park holiday tree lighting event is planned for Sunday outside the ice rink, organizers announced. Events run are scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony scheduled to occur about 7 p.m., the park board said on its website.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy