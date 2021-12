Netflix has announced a new anime feature film is on the way and it is absolutely filled to the brim with A-List talent and creators across the industry! As Netflix continues to expand their original anime productions and licensing (a practice that has kicked into high gear within the last couple of years), it has resulted in a number of new series and movies that have been a hit with fans. Each one seems to impress in a different way, but this next new feature film project is getting off to the best start yet thanks to its creative staff being filled with some of the most prominent names in the industry.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO