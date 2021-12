A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. After a thrashing by his former club in the Merseyside derby, Everton manager Rafa Benitez is under increasing pressure heading into a home match against Arsenal that wraps up the 15th round of games in the Premier League. Everton has collected just two points from a possible 24 over its last eight games and has plunged to 16th place, five points above the relegation zone. Arsenal is also coming off a loss, at Manchester United. A win will move Arsenal to fifth.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO